Thursday, February 11, 2021
Cops respond to 911 call of ‘white tiger’ spotting, turns out to be life-like figurine

Taking to Twitter, Montgomery County Department of Police said that 911 received a call from a driver who spotted a white tiger sitting on the jersey wall of I-270 near Montrose Rd.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 11, 2021 6:59:00 pm
White tiger, white tiger, spotting, white tiger decoy, white tiger figurine, Trending news, Indian Express newsWhen officers responded to the location, they did find a tiger staring down commuter traffic near Montrose Road, ready to pounce, except, it was a lifelike figurine.

Maryland police on February 6 responded to a call reporting a ‘white tiger’ sighting. When the police arrived at the spot, it turned out to be a life-like figurine perched on a highway wall.

When officers reached the location, they did find a tiger staring down commuter traffic near Montrose Road, ready to pounce, except, it was a lifelike figurine.

A spokeswoman for the Rockville City Police Department told WTOP news that they were not sure how and why the figure was left atop a highway wall.

“We’re happy to report that the tiger has been adopted by MCP’s 1st District officers, and has found a new perch at the station — where he is sure to only interrupt foot traffic!” county police later tweeted, along with the picture of the statue.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

