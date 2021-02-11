Cops respond to 911 call of ‘white tiger’ spotting, turns out to be life-like figurine

When officers responded to the location, they did find a tiger staring down commuter traffic near Montrose Road, ready to pounce, except, it was a lifelike figurine.

Maryland police on February 6 responded to a call reporting a ‘white tiger’ sighting. When the police arrived at the spot, it turned out to be a life-like figurine perched on a highway wall.

Taking to Twitter, Montgomery County Department of Police said that 911 received a call from a driver who spotted a white tiger sitting on the jersey wall of I-270 near Montrose Rd.

Did you see the white tiger on I-270?

On Sat. morning, 911 received a call from a driver who reported a white tiger sitting on the jersey wall of I-270 near Montrose Rd. Officers responded & a Rockville City officer located the tiger: a large, lifelike, figurine. pic.twitter.com/raMr4ypY44 — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) February 9, 2021

A spokeswoman for the Rockville City Police Department told WTOP news that they were not sure how and why the figure was left atop a highway wall.

How and why the tiger came to find himself on the interstate remains a mystery. We’re happy to report that the tiger has been adopted by MCP’s 1st District officers and has found a new perch at the station – where he is sure to only interrupt foot traffic! pic.twitter.com/GrufqVhehV — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) February 9, 2021

“We’re happy to report that the tiger has been adopted by MCP’s 1st District officers, and has found a new perch at the station — where he is sure to only interrupt foot traffic!” county police later tweeted, along with the picture of the statue.

