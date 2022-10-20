scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Netizens are touched by this beautiful story of the ‘ugliest woman in the world’

After a hormonal disorder changed her face, Mary Ann Bevan participated in freak shows featuring people with biological rarities.

Mary Ann Bevan, Mary Ann Bevan ugliest woman in the world, Ugliest Woman in the World story, acromegaly, acromegaly hormonal disorder, indian expressAcromegaly is a rare hormonal disorder that prompts the pituitary gland to produce excess growth hormone.

Physical beauty is superficial and nothing proves this better than the inspiring story of Mary Ann Bevan, the English woman who came to be known as the “ugliest woman in the world”.

Bevan was born in a working-class family in 1874. In 1902, she got married and had four children with her husband. At the age of 32, she developed acromegaly, a rare hormonal disorder that prompts the pituitary gland to produce excess growth hormone, leading to distortions like enlarged jaws, noses and limbs. And her husband died unexpectedly in 1914.

To take care of her family’s financial needs after her husband’s passing, Bevan began participating in circuses and freak shows in which people with biological rarities were displayed for a ticketed price.

ALSO READ |Brazilian man breaks Guinness World Record for ‘farthest eyeball pop’

According to the book American Sideshow: An Encyclopedia of History’s Most Wondrous and Curiously Strange Performers, she was hired to appear in Coney Island’s Dreamland sideshow and went on to spend most of the rest of her life there. She also made appearances at the Ringling Brothers Circus until her death in 1933.

Earlier this week, Bevan’s story was shared by an Instagram page named Grief History (@griefhistory). The post went viral with over 19,000 likes. People were touched by the hardships Bevan had endured and impressed by her resourcefulness.

“What a strong woman! did everything she could to provide for her family. nothing could be more beautiful than mother’s heart. ♥️” an Instagram user commented.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-10-2022 at 03:29:30 pm
Next Story

Covid curbs gone, business picks up pace at Delhi’s Sadar Bazar; traders welcome move

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement