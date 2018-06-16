Follow Us:
Sunday, June 17, 2018
‘Marx was a capitalist’: Twitterati confused, angry over Elon Musk’s recent tweets

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Elon Musk said he was a "socialist" and added that "Marx was a capitalist. He even wrote a book about it." While some thought he was joking others are very angry and slammed him for claiming to be a socialist with very poor knowledge about capitalism.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 16, 2018 8:27:37 pm
elon musk, elon musk marx, elon musk capitalist, elon musk socialts, elon musk socialism, elon musk marx capitalist tweet, viral news, indian express, tech news, Elon Musk’s recent tweets about socialism and capitalism has got everyone talking on Twitter. (Source: File photo)
Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, is quite active on Twitter and from time to time loves to interact with his followers on the micro blogging site when not sharing his thoughts about important stuffs or making announcement about his companies. On Friday the billionaire was tweeting when some quoted a recent report on CEO-to-worker pay ratio, highlighting Tesla had lowest. Replying to the tweet saying, “My “pay” is in options, which only matter if stock goes up & I sell,” he underlined how he would “use that to make life multiplanetary, help education & environment on Earth .” But as the conversation proceeded, he slammed self-proclaimed socialists and called them ‘depressing’ and humourless.

“Those who proclaim themselves ‘socialists’ are usually depressing, have no sense of humour & attended an expensive college. Fate loves irony,” Musk tweeted. When some asked what he would proclaim him as, he replied, “A socialist.” But followed it with a tweet that riled many on the micro blogging site.

After his curt reply to the Twitter user, Musk went on and added, “Marx was a capitalist. He even wrote a book about it.” Whether he meant it as a joke or tweeted it out to rile other, his tweet mostly did the latter and did not go down well with many on the social media platform. Many slammed the tech entrepreneur and firstly for calling himself a socialist and secondly for tweeting ‘wrongly’ about Marx.

Sample these:

There were also others who were very confused if he was being serious or was just in a mood for some fun.

In the end, when it got people on the Twitterverse talking, he left the debate halfway and asked, not take his tweets “too seriously”. “Heading back into the factory, so that’s enough for now. Don’t take my Tweet too seriously. For one thing, it’s called a ‘Tweet’,” he signed off.

Do you agree with Musk’s view on socialism? Tell us in comments below.

