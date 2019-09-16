Viral video: Marvel-themed homecoming dance performance recreates Avengers magic

Students of a high school in the US donned capes and masks for their homecoming assembly dance in which they dressed up as Marvel characters.

While fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were left quite disappointed after Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame marked the end of the decade-long film series, the PAC dance team at Walden Grove High School did their bit to revive the memories.

The 7.11-minute performance, which was shared on the dance group’s YouTube page, features characters from the Avengers,

Guardians of the Galaxy and sums up the plot of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame with intense soundtracks, groovy dance moves and fight choreography.

Watch the video here:

With over 2 million views, the video has been flooded with people praising the performance. “This was on fire! Clearly, a school with a great theatre department and some insanely talented young people with some awesome dance moves and a great imagination!” read one of the many comments on the viral video.