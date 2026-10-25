Marvel multiverse in Paris: Captain America, Spider-Man join France protests

As demonstrators dressed as Captain America and Spider-Man hit Paris streets, police deployed 70,000 security officers and made nearly 1,000 arrests nationwide amid clashes over living costs.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readUpdated: Oct 25, 2026 02:34 PM IST
marvelProtesters dressed as Marvel heroes and other characters join demonstration on Paris streets. (Photo credit X/Karim Jovian)
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Amid the growing tensions over education funding and soaring living costs; issues central to cities nationwide again, the Marvel universe seems to have been spotted once more in the streets of Paris.

French streets are filled with protestors and superheroes. Karim Jovian took to X and compiled different videos of Marvel and Manga characters spotted at the ongoing protests in France.

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The caption of the video read, “France Just Unlocked the Multiverse During the Protests!”

Watch the video

Captain America was seen stopping water cannons, fanning flames, and even blocking an explosive. Darth Vader was seen walking with the protestors. Flash, Superman, Deadpool, Spider-Man, and Batman were trying to stop people from looting as they all gathered together in the protests.

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Other characters like Luffy, the main protagonist of the Manga series One Piece was also seen preparing to run through a blockade. Piccolo and even Napoleon were spotted during the protests.

The videos have taken the internet by storm, where protestors along with the ‘superheroes’ were seen raising slogans and boosting the crowd’s morale.

The protestors’ preparation in the videos is also notable: they were covering their faces with masks, goggles, and wearing helmets to avoid sustained impact from police action, such as the use of batons or tear gas shells.

French agitations intensify

According to news.az, France is gearing up for a fresh round of countrywide demonstrations, with officials mobilising a massive force of 70,000 security personnel to maintain order amid fears of potential widespread disruption.

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Outlining the government’s precautionary strategy before the planned rallies, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez cautioned that law enforcement officers will show zero tolerance and stern action against any outbreak of violence or public disorder.

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