How people reacted to news that Matrix 4 will be made with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss

As the first Matrix marked its 20th anniversary this year, the news of the next film in the franchise couldn't have been timed better.

Hearing Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne will be back to play their iconic roles of Neo and Trinity, fans couldn’t be happier.

You may have seen the lead characters die in the third part of the series over a decade ago, but there’s now going to be a fourth part of the Matrix series and the announcement took social media by storm. Variety reported that Matrix 4 is officially going ahead, with stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity. Lana Wachowski will return to write and direct the film.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures will produce and globally distribute the film. Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich made the announcement on Tuesday, the report said. What’s interesting further is that the script wlll be written by Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell, in addition to Wachowski.

Given this year marked 20 years since the release of The Matrix, the news of the latest installment couldn’t have been timed better. Social media was flooded with tweets, and memes as most people said they couldn’t wait for the latest installment of the series:

The film is reportedly all set to begin production at the beginning of 2020.

