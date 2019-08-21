How people reacted to news that Matrix 4 will be made with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss

You may have seen the lead characters die in the third part of the series over a decade ago, but there’s now going to be a fourth part of the Matrix series and the announcement took social media by storm. Variety reported that Matrix 4 is officially going ahead, with stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity. Lana Wachowski will return to write and direct the film.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures will produce and globally distribute the film. Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich made the announcement on Tuesday, the report said. What’s interesting further is that the script wlll be written by Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell, in addition to Wachowski.

Given this year marked 20 years since the release of The Matrix, the news of the latest installment couldn’t have been timed better. Social media was flooded with tweets, and memes as most people said they couldn’t wait for the latest installment of the series:

OH MY GOD ANOTHER REASON TO KEEP LIVING KEANU REEVES AND MATRIX 4 — kalluto lecter-graham | hxh (@bargainkalluto) August 21, 2019

When I heard there will be Matrix 4 starring Keanu Reeves 🤩 pic.twitter.com/EBCTDfVKN7 — Crypto Penguin (@Crypt0Penguin) August 21, 2019

Let me brighten up your Wednesday. The matrix part 4 is coming with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne. The writer is back for it as well.#Matrix4 pic.twitter.com/yrDqZhnPxU — Anand Chacko (Andy) (@chackoinside) August 21, 2019

HOLY MOTHER OF MORPHEUS. I HAVE NEVER GOTTEN A BETTER NOTIFICATION THAN THIS. #Matrix4 pic.twitter.com/5k95d5QaFa — Margot Wood (@margotwood) August 21, 2019

Holy! Take my money already. Advertising Three was quite shitty though. https://t.co/HgQCzQpU8G — Vivek (@ivivek_nambiar) August 21, 2019

That feeling when you read #Matrix4 is officially being made. pic.twitter.com/AR1gNkNQ4E — Cynthia Reid (@KarmaKaiFilms) August 20, 2019

It’s Official the Matrix 4 is on the way. With the original cast.

Couldn’t be more excited for one of my favorite movie series of all time. #matrix4 pic.twitter.com/3vSqTmbCBy — Ryan (@RKilleleagh) August 20, 2019

When I say I almost cried when I saw this I MEAN IT. @Andreadelang get ready for me to nerd out over the Matrix for the millionth time https://t.co/xr3hTYcfqN — Michelle (@MemeMichelle_) August 21, 2019

Watching me consider a fourth Matrix movie pic.twitter.com/3eoO9GjzJx — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) August 20, 2019

not gonna lie this has me extremely excited, Matrix 4 can be the movie to atone for the mis-stap of Revolutions, the wild part is Keanu 20 years later can still pull off being Neo — Parris (@vicious696) August 20, 2019

Matrix 4 will confirm @JohnWickMovie was all a simulation :P pic.twitter.com/y7pIGWkX6u — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 21, 2019

me and the boys when the new matrix drops pic.twitter.com/bdhxWRHuT3 — Ian Walker (@iantothemax) August 20, 2019

A fourth Matrix??? Finally we’ll see *checks notes* whether the peace between the Oracle and the Architect held after Neo allowed himself to be assimilated into the machines, creating an energy surge that destroyed all the clones of Agent Smith (1/806) https://t.co/3PSZL76ic1 — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) August 20, 2019

They're gonna totally bank on no one remembering or caring that Carrie-Anne Moss died in Matrix 3. First line is "none of that counted, Mister Anderson" — Dan Hopper (@DanHopp) August 20, 2019

The film is reportedly all set to begin production at the beginning of 2020.