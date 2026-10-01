Ex-Meta exec says Mark Zuckerberg taught him work-life balance: ‘It is a marathon, not a sprint’

Martin Ott, a former Meta executive who worked with Mark Zuckerberg during Facebook’s years of rapid expansion, says his time at the company taught him an important lesson about productivity: working longer does not necessarily mean getting more done.
Ott, who is now the CEO of Berlin-based tax platform Taxfix, joined Facebook in 2012 as managing director for Northern and Central Europe. The company was still privately held at the time, shifting from desktop to mobile and had only a few thousand employees worldwide.
Speaking to Fortune, Ott said one of his biggest takeaways from working under Zuckerberg was learning how to use limited time effectively rather than trying to fill every available hour with work.
“There’s only so many hours in a day,” Ott said.
Instead of trying to tackle everything, Ott believes leaders should identify the task that could have the greatest impact on a particular day. He also suggested being more selective about meetings and asking whether attending each one is actually necessary.
“Ask yourself, what is the real one thing you could do today to really have impact, make a difference?” he said.
Ott acknowledged that an always-on approach can produce results for a while, but said it is not something people can maintain indefinitely. “That 24/7 only works so long,” he said. “It’s also protecting team members from getting burned out. You don’t ever want to get there.”
His own routine includes reading in the morning, exercising, staying connected with a support network, and occasionally meditating. He also tries to ensure that his work habits do not spill over into his employees’ personal time.
Ott said he may write emails or Slack messages early in the morning, but schedules them to reach employees later. “So I don’t pull people out of their free time, which they need to recharge,” he said.
For Ott, running a company is ultimately about maintaining the pace for the long haul rather than pushing relentlessly for short-term gains.
“You need to make sure you see it actually as a marathon, not a sprint,” he said. “That doesn’t work 24/7.”