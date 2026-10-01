Ex-Meta exec says Mark Zuckerberg taught him work-life balance: ‘It is a marathon, not a sprint’

Ott acknowledged that an always-on approach can produce results for a while, but said it is not something people can maintain indefinitely.

Martin Ott, a former Meta executive who worked with Mark Zuckerberg during Facebook’s years of rapid expansion, says his time at the company taught him an important lesson about productivity: working longer does not necessarily mean getting more done.

Ott, who is now the CEO of Berlin-based tax platform Taxfix, joined Facebook in 2012 as managing director for Northern and Central Europe. The company was still privately held at the time, shifting from desktop to mobile and had only a few thousand employees worldwide.

Speaking to Fortune, Ott said one of his biggest takeaways from working under Zuckerberg was learning how to use limited time effectively rather than trying to fill every available hour with work.