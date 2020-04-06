Follow Us:
Monday, April 06, 2020
COVID19

Two martial arts teachers dress as Spiderman to cheer up kids in England amid coronavirus lockdown

Andrew Baldock (44) and his friend Jason Baird (34) have been spotted entertaining kids at Stockport, Lancashire, for a week.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 6, 2020 10:26:46 am
Spiderman, Stockport spiderman, UK Spiderman, Martial arts teachers dress up as Spiderman, Coronavirus, Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, Stockport, Stockport coronavirus lockdown, Trending news, Indian Express news The Superheroes’ runs are complete with acrobatic jumps and somersaults. They also don’t shy away from taking selfies with the kids, all the while practising social distancing. (Picture credit: Reuters)

Two martial arts teachers are dressing up as Marvel character Spiderman and cheering up kids in the UK amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Andrew Baldock (44) and his friend Jason Baird (34) have been spotted entertaining kids at Stockport, Lancashire, for a week, during their daily jogging routine. The duo’s runs are replete with acrobatic jumps and somersaults.

According to reports, their runs became so popular that there is even a social media group on Facebook where people have been putting up requests for them to come to their neighbourhoods for a visit.

“Spiderman follows strict government guidelines when out and about and always keeps social distancing in place. When you see him please shout from your window but do not come outside.” says the description of the group.

Take a look at what people have to say about their friendly new Spiderman:

According to BBC, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK is on the rise, with nearly 42,000 people testing positive across the country.

Globally, COVID-19 virus has infected over 1.2 million people and has left nearly 65,000 dead. In India, there are 3,374 cases and 77 deaths. (Track LIVE UPDATES here)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 06: Latest News

Advertisement