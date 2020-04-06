Two martial arts teachers dress as Spiderman to cheer up kids in England amid coronavirus lockdown

The Superheroes’ runs are complete with acrobatic jumps and somersaults. They also don’t shy away from taking selfies with the kids, all the while practising social distancing. (Picture credit: Reuters) The Superheroes’ runs are complete with acrobatic jumps and somersaults. They also don’t shy away from taking selfies with the kids, all the while practising social distancing. (Picture credit: Reuters)

Two martial arts teachers are dressing up as Marvel character Spiderman and cheering up kids in the UK amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Andrew Baldock (44) and his friend Jason Baird (34) have been spotted entertaining kids at Stockport, Lancashire, for a week, during their daily jogging routine. The duo’s runs are replete with acrobatic jumps and somersaults.

According to reports, their runs became so popular that there is even a social media group on Facebook where people have been putting up requests for them to come to their neighbourhoods for a visit.

“Spiderman follows strict government guidelines when out and about and always keeps social distancing in place. When you see him please shout from your window but do not come outside.” says the description of the group.

Take a look at what people have to say about their friendly new Spiderman:

Anything to get out of the house 😂😂 — PurpleRuby8 🌹 (@PurpleRuby8) March 31, 2020

I think it’s lovely that this man is going round spidermanning kids. @theboz_boz — Scott (@ST_1982) March 31, 2020

Get back in your web people are on lockdown — simon love (@LoveSimonlove07) March 31, 2020

This is great 🙌🏻 — Joe McCaul (@joemccaul) March 31, 2020

Love this 😁 — Julie Algie (@julesalgie) March 31, 2020

This is great, but I don’t think Spider-Man should be pooping in people’s driveways. — Joe Janes (@joejanes1065) April 1, 2020

Essential worker right there.😄 — Da Misanthropic Munchkin (@DapperAlexander) April 1, 2020

A true hero — Jennifer Woodrow (@woodrow_jenn) April 1, 2020

This is really cool 🤟🤘🤘 — ms.follower31 (@msfollower1231) April 1, 2020

Well he’s not the friendly neighborhood Spiderman for nothing. — ArianneT (@from_myperch) April 2, 2020

According to BBC, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK is on the rise, with nearly 42,000 people testing positive across the country.

Globally, COVID-19 virus has infected over 1.2 million people and has left nearly 65,000 dead. In India, there are 3,374 cases and 77 deaths. (Track LIVE UPDATES here)

