Sunday, August 23, 2020
Top news

US Senator asks supporters to ‘fast a meal’ and fund her campaign, draws flak online

McSally campaign spokeswoman Caroline Anderegg later dismissed the comment as a "joke" and also tweeted about it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 23, 2020 12:01:39 pm
Martha McSally, Martha McSally skip a meal, Martha McSally donation request draws flak online, trending, indian express, indian express newsWhile many asked the spokesperson to share the unedited video, others tweeted that the comment shows zero empathy for people. (Source: Reuters)

Arizona Senator Martha McSally’s bizarre donation request to her supporters has triggered angry reactions online.

In a video from McSally’s campaign event in northern Arizona, the Republican senator is seen telling her supporters to “fast a meal” and donate to her election campaign.

“We’re doing our part to catch up, you know, to get our message out,” says McSally in the video, which has now gone viral. “But it takes resources. So, anybody can give, I’m not ashamed to ask, to invest. If you can give a dollar, five dollars if you can fast a meal and give what that would be.”

Watch the video here:

McSally’s comment soon went viral on social media with many criticising the senator. “Arizona Senator @MarthaMcSally, who is down five points in the polls vs @CaptMarkKelly, suggests to her supporters that they “fast a meal” and give her campaign the money that they saved from fasting,” wrote a user while sharing the viral clip.

McSally campaign spokeswoman Caroline Anderegg later dismissed the comment as a “joke”.

However, netizens were not convinced. While many asked the spokesperson to share the unedited video, others tweeted that the comment shows zero empathy for people.

