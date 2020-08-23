US Senator asks supporters to ‘fast a meal’ and fund her campaign, draws flak online

While many asked the spokesperson to share the unedited video, others tweeted that the comment shows zero empathy for people. (Source: Reuters)

Arizona Senator Martha McSally’s bizarre donation request to her supporters has triggered angry reactions online.

In a video from McSally’s campaign event in northern Arizona, the Republican senator is seen telling her supporters to “fast a meal” and donate to her election campaign.

“We’re doing our part to catch up, you know, to get our message out,” says McSally in the video, which has now gone viral. “But it takes resources. So, anybody can give, I’m not ashamed to ask, to invest. If you can give a dollar, five dollars if you can fast a meal and give what that would be.”

Watch the video here:

Arizona Senator @MarthaMcSally, who is down five points in the polls vs @CaptMarkKelly, suggests to her supporters that they “fast a meal” and give her campaign the money that they saved from fasting. pic.twitter.com/MrH2DXax8d — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 22, 2020

McSally’s comment soon went viral on social media with many criticising the senator. “Arizona Senator @MarthaMcSally, who is down five points in the polls vs @CaptMarkKelly, suggests to her supporters that they “fast a meal” and give her campaign the money that they saved from fasting,” wrote a user while sharing the viral clip.

McSally campaign spokeswoman Caroline Anderegg later dismissed the comment as a “joke”.

Anyone who is taking this selectively edited clip seriously is being intellectually dishonest. Mark Kelly can’t run on the issues so his team is pushing some BS non-story to get RTs. Congrats guys. https://t.co/xnSUck4VRW — Caroline Anderegg (@cfanderegg) August 22, 2020

However, netizens were not convinced. While many asked the spokesperson to share the unedited video, others tweeted that the comment shows zero empathy for people.

It’s a literal clip of her saying that sentence. Please explain what context was cut out that makes it ok to ask people to skip a meal to send her money — jlanza (@JLanza01) August 22, 2020

How can you argue against a literal direct quote with audio 🙄 — 💙 (@NoahBrookz) August 22, 2020

Imagine telling people to not feed their family during a pandemic. The GOP really doesn’t care. Zero empathy — Christina (@CVillearreal) August 22, 2020

She is quoted word for word. What exactly is misrepresented? She literally asked people to skip a meal and give her the money. — Omri Marian (@Omri_Marian) August 22, 2020

Which part was left out that you feel is important for us to know? — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 22, 2020

Can we see the “unedited” version? (Hint: There’s none!) — 📩🗳 𝗗𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗡𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟯: 7️⃣3️⃣🗳📩 (@twidark1) August 22, 2020

