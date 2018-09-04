Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Famous YouTuber notices Anushka Sharma promoted Google Pixel on Twitter using iPhone

Anushka Sharma recently found herself in a sticky situation when, as a part of brand endorsement for Google Pixel, she tweeted out photos "via iPhone."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 4, 2018 11:19:14 pm
anushka sharma, anushka sharma pixel promotion, anushka sharma pixel tweet iphone, marques brownlee, marques browlee anushka sharma, MKBHD, MKBHD anushka sharma troll, indian express, viral news Marques Brownlee earlier noticed a similar thing about Gal Gadot while she was promoting Huawei. (Source: MKBHD/ Twitter)

Nothing surpasses ever-vigilant Twitterati and if it’s a social media gaffe by a renowned person, it garners attention even if it has been deleted. Something similar happened when a famous tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee noticed that while promoting Google’s Pixel 2XL recently, the photos shared on Twitter was actually done using an iPhone. And the celebrity in question here is Sui Dhaaga actor, Anushka Sharma.

Sharma on Tuesday shared two photos of her with a furry friend on the microblogging site, tagging Google India, along with hashtag #TeamPixel and #Pixel2XL. “Look at this lovely boy”, the Pari actor wrote. But on a closer inspection, the tweet showed, “Twitter via iPhone”.

“Ok I don’t even want to know how this keeps happening but it’s hilarious,” Brownlee tweeted sharing a screenshot.

Not just Sharma, earlier, the YouTuber also had shared a similar tweet about Gal Gadot, when she had shared a photo as part of her brand endorsement for Huawei.

While some tried to defend Anushka Sharma, Brownlee had comeback for even that.

Seeing Brownlee’s tweet, most Twitter users were left in splits, while others warned he is going to be blocked.

In the past, other Indian celebrities like Sania Mirza, Ravichandran Ashwin and even Baba Ramdev have found themselves in a similar sticky situation.

