Famous YouTuber notices Anushka Sharma promoted Google Pixel on Twitter using iPhone

Nothing surpasses ever-vigilant Twitterati and if it’s a social media gaffe by a renowned person, it garners attention even if it has been deleted. Something similar happened when a famous tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee noticed that while promoting Google’s Pixel 2XL recently, the photos shared on Twitter was actually done using an iPhone. And the celebrity in question here is Sui Dhaaga actor, Anushka Sharma.

Sharma on Tuesday shared two photos of her with a furry friend on the microblogging site, tagging Google India, along with hashtag #TeamPixel and #Pixel2XL. “Look at this lovely boy”, the Pari actor wrote. But on a closer inspection, the tweet showed, “Twitter via iPhone”.

“Ok I don’t even want to know how this keeps happening but it’s hilarious,” Brownlee tweeted sharing a screenshot.

Ok I don’t even want to know how this keeps happening but it’s hilarious pic.twitter.com/sUuHVh4exw — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 4, 2018

Not just Sharma, earlier, the YouTuber also had shared a similar tweet about Gal Gadot, when she had shared a photo as part of her brand endorsement for Huawei.

Gal Gadot with the Huawei ad… tweeted from an iPhone. Niceeeee pic.twitter.com/aEKJVwoyBL — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 24, 2018

While some tried to defend Anushka Sharma, Brownlee had comeback for even that.

Going through all that work to avoid actually using the Pixel is admirable lol — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 4, 2018

Yeah deleted and retweeted but just scroll down a bit for more Pixel ads from an iPhone lol — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 4, 2018

Seeing Brownlee’s tweet, most Twitter users were left in splits, while others warned he is going to be blocked.

LOL. Bruh you’re gonna be number one of the celeb block list 😂 — Safwan Ahmedmia (@SuperSaf) September 4, 2018

Blocked in 3… 2… 1… — Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) September 4, 2018

How the heck does this keep happening in 2018? 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Danny Winget (@superscientific) September 4, 2018

Looks like you’re going to get banned once again — Paweł Orzech (@pawelorzech) September 4, 2018

Again? @GalGadot ,was this done by the same team that manages you? 😅 https://t.co/aqbkWqqpKm — Daniel Pinho (@DannihFilipe) September 4, 2018

That’s MKBHD for u 😂 https://t.co/NcuWWjRKwh — Abhinav Shubham (@ab_shubh) September 4, 2018

Using an iPhone to tweet but using #TeamPixel hashtags what sorcery is this 😂 https://t.co/BuSS5c6rNP — Muhammad Mushiyyad (@Mushi_Sidd) September 4, 2018

Getting Blocked from Celeb is a thing !! @MKBHD‘s thing 😂😂 https://t.co/WrSZQvXBoP — Sudin👊👊 (@SudinBlaze) September 4, 2018

In the past, other Indian celebrities like Sania Mirza, Ravichandran Ashwin and even Baba Ramdev have found themselves in a similar sticky situation.

