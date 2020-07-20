Mark Zuckerberg surfing with too much sunscreen prompts memes and jokes online

While many couldn’t ignore Zuckerberg’s uncanny resemblance to Batman villain Joker, others compared the billionaire to Data from Star Trek. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Ivica Milarić) While many couldn’t ignore Zuckerberg’s uncanny resemblance to Batman villain Joker, others compared the billionaire to Data from Star Trek. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Ivica Milarić)

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg prompted memes and jokes online after a picture of him surfboarding in Hawaii with too much sunscreen on his face made it to social media.

The widely shared pictures showed Zuckerberg, in an electric surfboard in Hawaii, with way too much sunscreen on his face amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many couldn’t ignore Zuckerberg’s uncanny resemblance to Batman villain Joker, others compared the billionaire to Data from Star Trek.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

There’s a fresh career just waiting for Mark Zuckerberg. pic.twitter.com/o56fyyiLCY — Ivica Milarić (@filmzadanas) July 19, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg out here trying to help Aang defeat the Fire Nation. pic.twitter.com/xWVW5f3yuF — Carter (@CarterJCamann) July 19, 2020

No one has ever seen Mark Zuckerberg and the ghost from Spirited Away in the same room, just saying pic.twitter.com/RZ54gjcHJz — Brent Peabody (@brent_peabody) July 19, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg really keeps looking more like Data from Star Trek. pic.twitter.com/Eqtc1uLJ9b — ((Fitzy)) 🐝 (@TheFknLizrdKing) July 19, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg out here looking like the Joker on vacation pic.twitter.com/BZai7AgLlS — Carlo (@yesthatCarlo) July 20, 2020

Was trying to think of who Mark Zuckerberg surfing reminded me of & then it came to me pic.twitter.com/ybue3Prbkr — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) July 19, 2020

I was thinking Zuckerberg looks a bit like famous pantomimist Marcel Marcel, but it ends there…b/c latter was a much better “communicator” and certainly more of a humanist & scocially-responsible philanthropist‼️ pic.twitter.com/hoGyAbIjML — Michael A. Freeman (@MFreeman_ATASED) July 20, 2020

Earlier this month, the 36-year-old made the news when a campaign was launched against him, accusing him of colonising the island of Kauai- the second oldest and one of the main islands of Hawaii.

Zuckerberg was called “greedy” by Mia Brier, a native Hawaiian after he sued native Hawaiians who owned property near his estate worth $100 million.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd