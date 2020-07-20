scorecardresearch
Mark Zuckerberg surfing with too much sunscreen prompts memes and jokes online

Widely shared pictures on social media showed Zuckerberg, in an electric surfboard in Hawaii, with way too much sunscreen on his face amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mark Zuckerberg, surfing Hawaii, memes, sunscreen, Mark Zuckerberg memes, Mark Zuckerberg Hawaii, Mark Zuckerberg sunscreen memes, Hawaii, Facebook, Trending news, Indian Express news While many couldn’t ignore Zuckerberg’s uncanny resemblance to Batman villain Joker, others compared the billionaire to Data from Star Trek. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Ivica Milarić)

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg prompted memes and jokes online after a picture of him surfboarding in Hawaii with too much sunscreen on his face made it to social media.

The widely shared pictures showed Zuckerberg, in an electric surfboard in Hawaii, with way too much sunscreen on his face amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many couldn’t ignore Zuckerberg’s uncanny resemblance to Batman villain Joker, others compared the billionaire to Data from Star Trek.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Earlier this month, the 36-year-old made the news when a campaign was launched against him, accusing him of colonising the island of Kauai- the second oldest and one of the main islands of Hawaii.

Zuckerberg was called “greedy” by Mia Brier, a native Hawaiian after he sued native Hawaiians who owned property near his estate worth $100 million.

