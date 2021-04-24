Mark Zuckerberg skips meals while working, his father’s reply wins the internet

No matter how much you grow up or become successful, you’ll always remain a child to your parents. Something similar and relatable happened with Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg when his father offered to help him, prompting many netizens to say this is exactly how their own parents would react.

Taking to Facebook, the billionaire said he was too excited about some upcoming project and ended up skipping meals. Wondering if it happens to others as well, he put forward a question. But more than people’s responses, it was his father’s reply that left internet swooning online.

“Do you ever get so excited about what you’re working on that you forget to eat meals?” the Facebook CEO asked online. In a comment, he added this “keeps happening” every time and said, “I think I’ve lost 10 pounds in the last month from this, but our new products are going to be [lit]”. He, however, didn’t reveal what he was working on.

“Do you need Mom and I to deliver meals?” his father Edward Zuckerberg asked in comments after he talked about his weight loss. Zuckerberg may be a father-of-two himself, but his parents can’t stop caring about their own son, reminding him to take care of himself while focusing on his work.

Touched by his father’s response, the 36-year-old tech chief wrote: “Aww thanks but I just need to stop forgetting to eat.”

Zuckerberg’s post garnered a lot of attention online leaving many in splits, but it was his conversation with his father that has gone viral across social media sites.

Screenshots of their conversation is widely being shared across social media platforms.

While many said they would never forget to eat as they love “food way too much”, others loved the sweet reply of his father saying it’s quite relatable. Many commented on the conversation saying it’s something all parents do with many saying, “children are never too old”. Others joked that too much screen-time is spoiling children, so as a punishment, his father should take away his devices.