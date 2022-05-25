scorecardresearch
‘Here’s to more adventures’: Mark Zuckerberg recreates wedding picture

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan celebrated their 10th year marriage anniversary this year.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 25, 2022 6:53:20 pm
Mark Zuckerberg, Mark Zuckerberg's wedding anniversary, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, Zuckerberg recreates 10 year old wedding photo, Indian ExpressMark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan got married 10 years ago on May 19, 2012.

Last week, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan celebrated their 10th year marriage anniversary. To mark this special occasion, the co-founder and CEO of Meta Platforms, recreated his old wedding photo with his wife.

In the recreated picture, the couple can be seen lounging in two chairs on the front porch of his home as they look at each other and smile.

ALSO READ |Facebook is ‘Meta’ now and the internet went crazy with memes

Zuckerberg shared the picture with his millions of followers on Facebook and captioned it, “10 years married and half our lives together. Here’s to more adventures ”.  He also shared the original picture and wrote, “And the same photo from our wedding 10 years ago!”

So far Zuckerberg’s post has got 1.7 million likes and thousands of comments on Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan got married 10 years ago on May 19, 2012. Their wedding took place in a private ceremony in the backyard of Zuckerberg’s Palo Alto home in California. Before getting married, Zuckerberg and Chan had been dating for nearly nine years after they met at Harvard in 2003.

While the anniversary picture of Zukerberg got lots of love from the netizens, not all pictures by the billionaire have elicited a positive response.

In April this year, a group selfie posted by Zuckerberg inspired several memes, jokes and even conspiracy theories on social media. The selfie and its edited versions prompted some people to tweet that Zuckerberg is a robot, “reptilian being”, and an alien.

