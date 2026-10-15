Zuckerberg reacts to viral Guinness beer-sipping video: ‘That’s just my face’

Zuckerberg sips Guinness, turns away from Collison, and swallows the drink as his facial expression catches viewers’ attention.

Mark Zuckerberg has responded to the online chatter surrounding his reaction to tasting Guinness, the famous Irish stout, during a recent podcast appearance. A clip showing the Meta CEO looking visibly surprised after taking a sip has gone viral, drawing both jokes and support from social media users.

The video is from an episode of Cheeky Pint, hosted by Irish billionaire John Collison. Zuckerberg appeared on the show alongside Alexandr Wang, Meta’s chief AI officer, for a conversation over drinks.

In the clip, Zuckerberg picks up a glass of Guinness and takes a sip before turning away from Collison. He eventually swallows the drink, but his facial expression catches viewers’ attention.