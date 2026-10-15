Zuckerberg reacts to viral Guinness beer-sipping video: ‘That’s just my face’

Mark Zuckerberg has responded to the online chatter surrounding his reaction to tasting Guinness, the famous Irish stout, during a recent podcast appearance. A clip showing the Meta CEO looking visibly surprised after taking a sip has gone viral, drawing both jokes and support from social media users.
The video is from an episode of Cheeky Pint, hosted by Irish billionaire John Collison. Zuckerberg appeared on the show alongside Alexandr Wang, Meta’s chief AI officer, for a conversation over drinks.
In the clip, Zuckerberg picks up a glass of Guinness and takes a sip before turning away from Collison. He eventually swallows the drink, but his facial expression catches viewers’ attention.
As the clip circulated online, an X user came to Zuckerberg’s defence, writing, “Zuck is getting a lot of hate for this video but (1) Guinness is performative at best and (2) he had two beers during the interview.”
Mark Zuckerberg pretending to enjoy Guinness is my new favourite thing. https://t.co/y570hFF0V6
— Mark Malone (@soundmigration) October 12, 2026
Zuckerberg responded to the post with a brief clarification: “That’s just my face.”
@Wahndo_ that’s just my face
— Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) October 13, 2026
His reply prompted further reactions. “Haters gonna hate,” one person commented, while another wrote, “You just made the next meme Zuck.”
The reaction has also drawn attention to Zuckerberg’s recent purchase of a sprawling estate in Ireland.
Since Cheeky Pint revolves around conversations over drinks, Zuckerberg brought along a keg of Guinness, one of Ireland’s best-known exports, from Dublin. However, it was his expression after tasting the stout that ended up becoming the talking point.
Guinness is an Irish beer known for its dark appearance and creamy texture. It is a dry stout produced by the company founded by Arthur Guinness in the 18th century and has become one of Ireland’s most recognisable brands.
Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan recently purchased Strancally Castle in County Waterford. According to The Irish Times, the Gothic-style property sits on a 178-hectare (440-acre) estate.
The property is estimated to be worth between £20 million and £30 million. The purchase has added another layer of interest to Zuckerberg’s connection with Ireland, as the video of him tasting one of the country’s most famous drinks continues to circulate online.