Mark Zuckerberg finally reveals reason behind his meme-worthy ‘too much sunscreen’ picture

While the world was battling coronavirus pandemic last year, one thing that kept everyone going was hilarious memes. And one of the most popular entries from the 2020 top meme was that of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s sunscreen-slathered face. Now, after months of speculation as to what went wrong, the tech giant chief revealed the reason for his bizarre look.

In July last year, Zuckerberg was photographed surfing in Hawaii with an excessive sunscreen plastered on his face — getting weird comparisons from Joker to mime face and even reptiles. Now, in a Live chat with Instagram head Adam Mosseri, he explained it was in a way to disguise himself, noting there were a lot of paparazzi on the beach.

“I noticed there was this paparazzi guy following us, and, so I was

like, ‘Oh, I don’t want him to recognise me, so you know what I’m gonna do? I’m just gonna put a ton of sunscreen on my face’,” Zuckerberg said. “And that backfired,” he said.

Well, clearly his mission to not be recognised failed as he was immortalised with memes. On a tongue-in-cheek note, he captioned the video saying: “As long as the world keeps turning, the memes keep churning,” tagging Tank Sinatra, who runs a popular good-news website.

He also added that as a pale-skinned person, he likes to wear lots of sunscreen to keep his skin healthy while swimming or indulging in water sports. Though the sunblock may have saved him from getting sunburns, he clearly had set social media on fire.

“If someone wants to post a sunscreen meme, it’s cool. I’m happy to give the internet some laughs,” he added.