The many memes about Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey’s appearance at Congress hearing

The contrasting appearance of Twitter and Facebook CEOs have started a hilarious conversation online.

The CEOs of Facebook and Twitter, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey, testified about their respective platforms, misinformation and the 2020 election before the US Congress. But what got many people talking on social media was how different they looked from each other.

Dorsey and Zuckerberg defended their platforms at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing the safeguards against the use of Twitter and Facebook to spread falsehoods and incite violence.

While Zuckerberg was in a suit and with short hair, Dorsey on the other hand had a long beard. It prompted people to contrast their appearances and make memes about it.

This Senate hearing looks like the tale of a marooned lighthouse keeper and the robot butler he built to stave off loneliness. pic.twitter.com/7Mbvmyk19l — Philip Michaels (@PhilipMichaels) November 18, 2020

This looks like one of those Spanish art restorations. pic.twitter.com/ghsjnzZZFL — Andrew Ervin (@Andrew_Ervin) November 18, 2020

Why does this look like the beginning of a buddy cop movie where a man stranded on an island teams up with a wax sculpture to solve crimes pic.twitter.com/gpBDrCN67V — Zak Kukoff (@zck) November 18, 2020

For 15 years the doll maker had lived alone in the shack on the hill. The townspeople had long thought him dead, or else driven mad by the accident. Then one morning, in front of the church, they find a porcelain figure. The sun glistens from its obsidian eyes. And so it begins. pic.twitter.com/2AIUH3WWRR — Josh Hall (@JoshAJHall) November 18, 2020

Wizard vs Beige synthetic life form pic.twitter.com/EFH3YsqwQj — Anonymous 👥 (@YourAnonCentral) November 18, 2020

Can Jack Dorsey shave off some of his beard and donate it to Mark Zuckerberg. This man needs eyebrows stat because he looks like the Texas bull worm from Spongebob without em. pic.twitter.com/QpgS2gNzT2 — illumi-nate (@IamGaud) November 18, 2020

So, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey looks like the Mandarin from Iron Man 3 and Mark Zuckerberg looks like if Data from Star Trek had his emotion chip take out more emotion. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png — Lauren “Chris Krebs made America great” McCoy (@alissa914g) November 17, 2020

Jack Dorsey looks like Grigori Rasputin who is tasked with curing Zuckerberg’s hemophilia. https://t.co/4otH9LA4Ak — J. Kenji López-Main (@GKBesterfriend) November 18, 2020

A wizard tries to convince a hobbit to steal some treasure from a dragon. pic.twitter.com/h8WPRqoeog — skullsinthestars – Black lives matter (@drskyskull) November 18, 2020

This modern retelling of the relationship between Tsar Nicholas II and Rasputin looks terrific. pic.twitter.com/CjBES2JKxA — Michael Williams (@mmccwill) November 18, 2020

at hogwarts online parents evening and they’re explaining why my robot son failed muggle studies pic.twitter.com/P0acFl2ZLd — joe (@mutablejoe) November 18, 2020

The CEOs of Twitter and Facebook gave assurances of vigorous action against election disinformation. However, Republicans at the Senate hearing alleged the platforms’ political bias, business practices, and market dominance laid the ground for curbs on their long-held legal protections.

Republican senators including Committee Chairman Senator Lindsey Graham revived complaints of censorship and anti-Conservative bias against the social media platforms. They were reticent to address head the issue of election disinformation, an awkward topic for Republicans given that many of them have refused to knock down US President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of voting irregularities and fraud, even as misinformation disputing Joe Biden’s victory has flourished online.

Twitter and Facebook have both slapped a misinformation label on some content from Trump, most notably his assertions linking voting by mail to fraud. On Monday, Twitter flagged Trump’s tweet proclaiming that he had won the election with a note that said “Official sources called this election differently”.

[With inputs from AP]

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd