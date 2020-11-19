scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 19, 2020
The many memes about Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey’s appearance at Congress hearing

While Mark Zuckerberg was in a suit and with short hair, Jack Dorsey had a long beard. There were soon many memes about how different they looked.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 19, 2020 2:41:25 pm
Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, facebook twitter congress hearing, Zuckerberg Dorsey look memes, viral news, tech news, funny news, indian expressThe contrasting appearance of Twitter and Facebook CEOs have started a hilarious conversation online.

The CEOs of Facebook and Twitter, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey, testified about their respective platforms, misinformation and the 2020 election before the US Congress. But what got many people talking on social media was how different they looked from each other.

Dorsey and Zuckerberg defended their platforms at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing the safeguards against the use of Twitter and Facebook to spread falsehoods and incite violence.

While Zuckerberg was in a suit and with short hair, Dorsey on the other hand had a long beard. It prompted people to contrast their appearances and make memes about it.

The CEOs of Twitter and Facebook gave assurances of vigorous action against election disinformation. However, Republicans at the Senate hearing alleged the platforms’ political bias,  business practices, and market dominance laid the ground for curbs on their long-held legal protections.

Republican senators including Committee Chairman Senator Lindsey Graham revived complaints of censorship and anti-Conservative bias against the social media platforms. They were reticent to address head the issue of election disinformation, an awkward topic for Republicans given that many of them have refused to knock down US President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of voting irregularities and fraud, even as misinformation disputing Joe Biden’s victory has flourished online.

Twitter and Facebook have both slapped a misinformation label on some content from Trump, most notably his assertions linking voting by mail to fraud. On Monday, Twitter flagged Trump’s tweet proclaiming that he had won the election with a note that said “Official sources called this election differently”.

[With inputs from AP]

