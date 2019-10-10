mark ruffalo, ellen degeneres, george w bush, ellen bush viral photo, mark ruffalo ellen bush friendship, viral news, twitter buzz, hollywood news, indian express Mark Ruffalo’s tweet takes down Ellen DeGeneres’ defence on being friends with George W Bush | Trending News, The Indian Express
Mark Ruffalo’s tweet takes down Ellen DeGeneres’ defence on being friends with George W Bush

The 61-year-old TV host argued on camera that it's okay to be with friends moving beyond all difference in opinion. However, Ruffalo, who was a vocal opponent of the Iraq War, said there was no question of showing kindness to Bush until he faced justice.

Bush and DeGeneres sparked a controversy on the internet over the weekend after footage emerged of them and their spouses seated together at the Dallas Cowboys’ match against the Green Bay Packers.

After a photo of former US president George W Bush and Ellen DeGeneres seated next to each other at an NFL game last weekend went viral, the talk show host defended being friends with the controversial former head of state. And while there were plenty of people who accepted her explanation, actor Mark Ruffalo reignited the debate over the former president by pointing out that Bush had still not been brought to justice.

The controversy started after footage emerged of Bush and DeGeneres watching the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys’ and Green Bay Packers with their spouses. As criticism grew, the popular talk show host explained her presence at the game with Bush, and reacted to the criticism in the opening monologue of her show.

The 61-year-old TV host argued that it’s okay to be with friends moving beyond all difference in opinion.

“I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have,” she said. “We’re all different, and I think we’ve forgotten that that’s OK that we’re all different. Just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean I’m not going to be friends with them.”

While many supported DeGeneres, Ruffalo, who’s most popular for playing The Incredible Hulk in the Marvel movies, weighed in on the issue on Wednesday.

The actor tweeted that “we can’t even begin to talk about kindness” until Bush is “brought to justice for the crimes of the Iraq War.” Ruffalo has been a vocal protester against the Iraq war.

Ruffalo’s tweet left people divided. While some joked that the actor was “never getting invited back on Ellen again,” many fans praised Ruffalo for using his power to speak the truth. Many lauded him as a “voice of reason,” and shared experiences on how Bush administration’s decisions affected them and argued that the former president seemed more acceptable only due to Trump’s presence. However, there were also those who didn’t quite agree with the Marvel star.

Here are some reactions to the actor’s tweet:


