Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Mark Hamill voices the Joker and Yoda to little patients at Children’s Hospital, spreads joy online

Mostly known for his role as Luke Skywalker from Star Wars, the actor voiced many popular characters as he virtual met young patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles for the Make March Matter Campaign.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 31, 2021 1:33:21 pm
mark hamill, childrens hospital LA, mark hamil yoda voice impressions, mark hamill joker voice, joker luke skywalker voice, viral videos, indian expressPeople loved his voice impressions and thanked him for spending time with ailing kids.

Luke Skywalker may be the hero of the Star Wars franchise, but the actor who played the part is a hero in real world. Mark Hamill, who appeared in most of the Star Wars films, recently entertained children recovering at a hospital in Los Angeles with voice impressions. Now, the video chat has gone viral after a patient asked Hamill what he thought the Joker would say to Luke Skywalker.

Using the voice of the Joker, Hamill said, “Luke Skywalker, eh? I’m not very fond of Jedi, in fact I hate them,” before breaking out in a demonish laugh. Hamill had voiced the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series.

Watch the video here:

The actor reshared the video on Twitter talking about his experience with the children, saying he was “happy” to do it on a private zoom call. However, he added that “it’s awkward” when people ask him to do his famous lines in a grocery store or the airport. “You can’t do him quietly & it’s disturbing for those who assume I’m just some random kook,” he wrote on Twitter.

Hamill also channeled his Yoda spirit to fulfil the request of another young fan. When the little boy, identified as Nathan, asked him what Yoda would think of his newly adopted rescue puppy, Hamill, in true Yoda style, responded: “ummm…little Molly…How black she is, furry she is….ummmm…but smart she is not!”

Earlier, during the interaction with the children, Hamil spoke about how his new puppy is still getting used to a family life and often goes “crazy” gnawing everything in the house.

“This patient thought it would be fine to rename her “Bite-y” but I’m hoping she will outgrow it & don’t want to encourage her. Get well soon Nathan!” Hamill wrote while retweeting the clip.

The 69-year-old also read Darth Vader and Son by Jeffrey Brown, imitating many famous pop culture characters during the 6th annual Make March Matter Campaign. The annual fundraising campaign brings together many Hollywood stars, local businesses and organisations to raise money to support the hospital and its patients throughout the month.

“Virtually visiting young patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles was a remarkable and touching experience. My favorite part was reading a special book with them, Darth Vader and Son by Jeffrey Brown,” Hamill told People. “They know more about Star Wars than I do! I really look forward to the day I can visit all the kids in person again,” he added.

Netizens not only loved his roleplay as the Joker but were also was delighted that he took time out to bring smiles on the faces of ailing children.

