Mark Hamill voices the Joker and Yoda to little patients at Children’s Hospital, spreads joy online

People loved his voice impressions and thanked him for spending time with ailing kids.

Luke Skywalker may be the hero of the Star Wars franchise, but the actor who played the part is a hero in real world. Mark Hamill, who appeared in most of the Star Wars films, recently entertained children recovering at a hospital in Los Angeles with voice impressions. Now, the video chat has gone viral after a patient asked Hamill what he thought the Joker would say to Luke Skywalker.

Using the voice of the Joker, Hamill said, “Luke Skywalker, eh? I’m not very fond of Jedi, in fact I hate them,” before breaking out in a demonish laugh. Hamill had voiced the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series.

Watch the video here:

The actor reshared the video on Twitter talking about his experience with the children, saying he was “happy” to do it on a private zoom call. However, he added that “it’s awkward” when people ask him to do his famous lines in a grocery store or the airport. “You can’t do him quietly & it’s disturbing for those who assume I’m just some random kook,” he wrote on Twitter.

I was happy to do The Joker on this private zoom for @ChildrensLA, but it’s awkward when people ask me to do him in a grocery store or the airport. You can’t do him quietly & it’s disturbing for those who assume I’m just some random kook. 🃏😜@MakeMarchMatter https://t.co/84cOmIIcZQ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 31, 2021

Hamill also channeled his Yoda spirit to fulfil the request of another young fan. When the little boy, identified as Nathan, asked him what Yoda would think of his newly adopted rescue puppy, Hamill, in true Yoda style, responded: “ummm…little Molly…How black she is, furry she is….ummmm…but smart she is not!”

We present to you: Yoda’s thoughts on Molly the puppy, performed by Molly’s 🐶dad @Hamillhimself. Thanks for making our patients laugh, Mark! #MakeMarchMatter #StarWars pic.twitter.com/dUD6ggyN9O — Children’s Hospital LA (@ChildrensLA) March 30, 2021

Earlier, during the interaction with the children, Hamil spoke about how his new puppy is still getting used to a family life and often goes “crazy” gnawing everything in the house.

“This patient thought it would be fine to rename her “Bite-y” but I’m hoping she will outgrow it & don’t want to encourage her. Get well soon Nathan!” Hamill wrote while retweeting the clip.

When you’re in @ChildrensLA sometimes you miss your family & pets, so I thought Molly should make an appearance. This patient thought it would be fine to rename her “Bite-y” but I’m hoping she will outgrow it & don’t want to encourage her. Get well soon Nathan! @MakeMarchMatter https://t.co/gZNuKDM9am — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 30, 2021

The 69-year-old also read Darth Vader and Son by Jeffrey Brown, imitating many famous pop culture characters during the 6th annual Make March Matter Campaign. The annual fundraising campaign brings together many Hollywood stars, local businesses and organisations to raise money to support the hospital and its patients throughout the month.

I never get tired of reminding folks just how short I am for a Stormtrooper. I also never get tired of visiting with the wonderful kids at @ChildrensLA Get well soon, Richard! All the best from your pal, Mar🐫@MakeMarchMatter https://t.co/tZNFBgWtm1 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 30, 2021

“Virtually visiting young patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles was a remarkable and touching experience. My favorite part was reading a special book with them, Darth Vader and Son by Jeffrey Brown,” Hamill told People. “They know more about Star Wars than I do! I really look forward to the day I can visit all the kids in person again,” he added.

Netizens not only loved his roleplay as the Joker but were also was delighted that he took time out to bring smiles on the faces of ailing children.

There are heroes on the screen, and heroes in real life. Mark is both. — Robin Harrison she/her (@cgrobin1) March 31, 2021

Mark a hero 4 decades ago, still a damn hero today. Thank you Mark for everything you do and the smiles you continue to put on the fans faces!! — Mamba4Eva8/24 (@vader317) March 31, 2021

💚❤😜❤💚 Get Well Soon Children Hope you had a memorable day as Luke/ Joker paid you all a visit. How much more can Mark @HamillHimself be more an Angel sent to cheer these Amazing Fighters Up. What a Blessing.💙🙏🏼💙 — JenniLynn Hamill (@JennilynnHamill) March 31, 2021

This is the sweetest thing ❤️ — Julia Goolia 🌈☀️ (@JuliaGoolia9) March 31, 2021

Good question and good answer and good doggy music in the back too lol — Stephy (Her, She) 🌊🌊 (@Stephaniespc) March 31, 2021

That was FABULOUS “Joker”- the pup totally made me laugh!! Dogs are so funny 😂 — Felina Brown (@felina_brown) March 31, 2021

I love how your dog is like “no sir not in this house” — FaeriePuff (@FaeriePuff) March 31, 2021

Such a kindness💖 good doggie it didn’t care for that evil laugh😁😁😁 — renee nerdynails rmgp (@ReneeGrantPatr1) March 31, 2021

I literally started crying when I started watching this. Who was cutting onions in here! — TotallyNotTheImposter (@TheGayestVulcan) March 31, 2021

You may be a Joker, Mark, but you’ve got a good heart at making those kids smile & feel better. I think it’s awesome that the kids were able to do a private zoom with you. 👍 — Kirin Skywalker (@KirinArnold) March 31, 2021

Mark you’re so amazing as #TheJoker 🃏💜💚 really love the amazing laugh 😂🤣😅!! This video really made my whole day 😊❤️😍!! — Barbara (@Barbara74048755) March 30, 2021

Thank you for doing nothing but spreading love since day 1. — Rick (@The_Rickipedia) March 31, 2021

Wow! Isn’t it nice when someone who is a hero to many onscreen is a hero in real life? @HamillHimself is a true gem. https://t.co/WpefL3E5A1 — Mr. Ryan’s Neighborhood (@helleauxfriend) March 31, 2021

If the Jedi would’ve kept dogs, Order 66 would’ve never happened. https://t.co/sZkyyfCgE3 — Ambuj Sahu (@DarthThunderous) March 31, 2021