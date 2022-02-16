scorecardresearch
Mark Hamill reveals what ended his AP career. No, it’s not Star Wars

In a recent tweet, the 71-year-old star revealed he had briefly worked with The Associated Press' Los Angeles bureau in the 70s.

Mark Hamill, one of Hollywood’s most celebrated actors, is widely known for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the ‘Star Wars’ series. But did you know that the star, who has made quite a career for himself also as a voice actor, could have also made his way into journalism?

In a recent tweet, the 71-year-old star revealed he had briefly worked with The Associated Press (AP). The interesting anecdote now has fans curious about his journey from the media office to the silver screen.

Freelance journalist Dan Sewell took to Twitter to share a story about how former Los Angeles AP bureau chief John Brewer recalled that a struggling actor, working as a night news assistant in the 70s, left the newsroom to join cinema. “He informed Brewer in ‘75 he had been cast in ‘a sci-fi movie’,” Sewell tweeted, only to reveal he was talking about Hamill. “And so ended @HamillHimself ‘s AP career!”

As the tweet left many surprised, it also caught the attention of the actor himself. However, he did a small “fact check” upholding journalistic integrity. “Mostly TRUE. I WAS a copy-boy at the LA @AP bureau in the 70’s & I DID inform John Brewer I was leaving because I’d been cast in, not a ‘sci-fi movie’,” he tweeted adding it was for a famous musical sitcom, The Partridge Family.

“I like Mr Brewer’s version much better,” the actor wrote in a candid manner.

Hamill, who is mostly known for his heroics in the original Star Wars trilogy, is also widely revered for his amazing role as a DC comics villain. Known for his long-standing role as The Joker in various DC Comics projects, started with Batman: The Animated Series (1992–1994), he went on to voice the Joker in the 1993 theatrical film Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and the 2000 direct-to-video film Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker.

The tweets got many talking online, with people pointing out other stars who had brief stints in journalism before making it big in the entertainment industry. While many fans said they had no doubt Hamill would have had a successful career in journalism, they were glad to find him as Luke Skywalker.

