Marine veteran disarms robber breaking into US gas station store, video goes viral

Thanks to the prompt action by an US Marine Corps veteran, a man’s attempt to an armed-robbery at a gas station store was recently foiled. Now, the moment caught on the store’s surveillance camera is going viral, with the veteran earning plaudits online.

The customer, who previously served in the elite military forces, was at the store in Yuma, Arizona in the early hours, when two masked men stormed, one seen holding a handgun. The armed suspect walked next to a store customer while pointing the weapon towards the cashier when the customer acted immediately and disarmed him.

After the veteran disarmed the suspect, the two other suspects, one seen outside the store’s door, fled the scene, in the footage released by The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).

The CCTV footage has amassed millions of views just on the police’s official Facebook page, along with being widely shared on other platforms as well.

According to the police, the incident happened at about 4:30 am at a Chevron gas station, located at 10747 E North Frontage Road in Yuma. “Upon arrival, deputies learned of three suspects entering the Chevron, one of them armed with a handgun,” a statement read. “The other two suspects fled the area when they witnessed their fellow criminal stopped.” They added that no injuries were reported in the incident.

YCSO officials said the Marine Corps veteran was able to detain the suspect until the police arrived, KCRG reported. The law enforcement agency added that they are still looking for the other two suspects at large.

The sheriff’s office confirmed USA TODAY that the customer’s name is James Kilcer. When the officers asked Kilcer “how he was able to take control of the situation,” the ‘hero’ responded: “The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around.”

AZ Central reported the detained suspect during the incident was a juvenile. He was booked and sent to the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center on one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault.