Marine scientist spots ‘real-life’ SpongeBob and Patrick, netizen’s can’t keep calm

Growing up, most of us have often wished that that our favourite on-screen characters come to life. For one American marine biologist, it was a serendipitous encounter when he came across two popular characters from the children’s cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants! Believe it or not, but he saw real-life bestfriends SpongeBob and Patrick!

Christopher Mah recently saw the two animated BFFs of Bikini Bottom have real-life counterparts, who reside deep under the waters of the Atlantic Ocean. And quite understandably, he had to share the moment with everyone online. “I normally avoid these (references)..but WOW. REAL LIFE Sponge Bob and Patrick!” Mah wrote on Twitter.

The image showed a yellow sponge resting beside a pale pink star fish just like the characters of the show, the only one missing probably was Squidward Tentacles. The sea sponge and star were seen 1,885m inside the Atlantic Ocean on an underwater mountain called the Retriever Seamount.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Okeanos Explorer made the discovery while on an expedition this week. The photo was captured by a remotely-operated Okeanos Explorer ship which is tasked with mapping the vast oceans and understanding life that lies beneath the surface.

Mah, a biologist who specializes in sea stars, told Business Insider that the image stood out to him because “most depictions of Patrick and SpongeBob are incorrect”. He added that there are thousands of varieties of sea sponges but rarely are any as square as the one shown in the cartoon.

“I thought it would be funny to make the comparison, which for once was actually kind of comparable to the iconic images/colors of the cartoon characters,” Mah added. He told the news outlet that he was particularly surprised by its bright yellow color, which is “unusual for the deep sea”. “That far down, most things are orange or white to help them camouflage in the dimly lit environment.”

The SpongeBob-like sponge in the image, Mah said, belongs to the genus Hertwigia, while the starfish’s scientific name is Chondraster.

The uncanny resemblance to the cartoon characters has left the internet in a frenzy.

