Toggle Menu
Mariah Carey takes #BottleCapChallenge to a new level, surprises netizenshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/mariah-careys-bottlecapchallenge-surprises-netizens-sings-cap-right-off-the-bottle-5820333/

Mariah Carey takes #BottleCapChallenge to a new level, surprises netizens

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral with many left bewildered by the singer's attempt at the challenge. While some declared Carey the winner of the challenge, others wondered if anyone to top her attempt.

Mariah Carey, #Bottlecapchallenge, Mariah Carey bottle cap challenge, twitter, twitter trends, Trending, Viral video, indian express, indian express news
While many including Akshay Kumar, John Mayer, Jason Statham and Ryan Reynolds succeeded at the challenge by kicking the cap right off the bottle, Carey did it a bit differently.

Singer Mariah Carey seems to have taken the ongoing Bottle Cap Challenge to a whole new level with her vocals. The challenge went viral on social media after Taekwondo fighter and instructor Farabi Davletchin posted a video of himself untwisting a loosely fitted cap from a bottle with a back spin kick.

ALSO READ | Have you tried the #BottleCapChallenge yet?

While many including Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, John Mayer, Jason Statham and Ryan Reynolds succeeded at the challenge by kicking the cap right off the bottle, Carey did it differently. Captioned, “Challenge accepted! #bottletopchallenge” the singer tweeted a video featuring her singing to bottle as the cap mysteriously flies off it.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral with many left bewildered the singer’s attempt at the challenge. While some declared Carey the winner of the challenge, others wondered if anyone to top her attempt. Here are some of the many reactions to the post:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ‘Dadi rocks’: Adorable grandmother-grandson TikTok videos will leave you smiling
2 ‘Why should a Canadian give advice to Indians,’ say netizens as Akshay Kumar welcomes BMC on Twitter
3 #HappyBirthdayMSD: Dhoni shakes a leg with daughter, wins hearts online