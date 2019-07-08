Mariah Carey takes #BottleCapChallenge to a new level, surprises netizens

Singer Mariah Carey seems to have taken the ongoing Bottle Cap Challenge to a whole new level with her vocals. The challenge went viral on social media after Taekwondo fighter and instructor Farabi Davletchin posted a video of himself untwisting a loosely fitted cap from a bottle with a back spin kick.

ALSO READ | Have you tried the #BottleCapChallenge yet?

While many including Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, John Mayer, Jason Statham and Ryan Reynolds succeeded at the challenge by kicking the cap right off the bottle, Carey did it differently. Captioned, “Challenge accepted! #bottletopchallenge” the singer tweeted a video featuring her singing to bottle as the cap mysteriously flies off it.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral with many left bewildered the singer’s attempt at the challenge. While some declared Carey the winner of the challenge, others wondered if anyone to top her attempt. Here are some of the many reactions to the post:

Now this is really somethin’!!! Anyone likes to challenge? #bottletopchallenge https://t.co/5IjpSnyiSD — Giancarlo S Jao (@Giancarlo4Real) July 8, 2019

yeah everyone else can go home now, mariah won this challenge https://t.co/vglhmPKsxQ — vesper, spawn of crowley 🏳️‍🌈 (@ineffableplants) July 8, 2019

Classic case of using what you got to get what you want. https://t.co/vnE0vOlMTp — Aniekan Inock (@Officialainock) July 8, 2019

I DIDN’T SEE IT COMING IM WEARING MY HEADPHONES AND THE VOL WAS ON MAX https://t.co/5PXLacej1z — m. (@deadstvr) July 8, 2019