What Marge Simpson said after Donald Trump’s aide compared her with Kamala Harris

The Simpsons, one of the longest running animated shows, is not just famous for its uncanny ability to predict the future but also known for mocking public figures and celebrities — US President Donald Trump being one of them. Recently, the series matriarch Marge Simpsons hit out at Trump election campaign adviser Jenna Ellis for comparing her with Kamala Harris and said she felt “disrespected”. The retort has led to a full blown war on Twitter, and all are divided.

“I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser, Jenna Ellis, just said Kamala Harris sounds like me,” Marge is heard saying in the clip. To which, daughter Lisa Simpson says, ”She doesn’t mean it as a compliment.”

“If that’s so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected,” Marge said. “I teach my children not to name call, Jenna.” The housewife remark was a reference to a tweet by Trump earlier this week. The US President said the “‘suburban housewife’ will be voting for me” because he “ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood”.

As the half-minute clip ended, an off-camera Marge is heard saying: “I was gonna say I’m pissed off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.”

Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020

It all started when Trump’s aide Jenna Ellis recently claimed that Democratic party’s vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris “sounds like Marge Simpson”.

Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 12, 2020

The video got a lot of attention online, with more than five millions views. Ellis herself later joked that Marge was “probably going to vote Democrat… by mail” reacting to the retort video.

Marge is probably going to vote Democrat… by mail. https://t.co/UMcpXPuvFm — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 14, 2020

The message from Marge riled many Trump supporters, who dubbed the clap back video as “cringe worthy” and asked Marge to “stay out of this”. Conservative radio show host Ben Shapiro tweeted, “I’m old enough to remember when ‘The Simpsons’ was funny”. Others asked creators and the network to “cancel the show”.

Just cancel yourself before you completely ruin your legacy. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 15, 2020

I’m old enough to remember when “The Simpsons” was funny https://t.co/jpFDZpLsjT — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 14, 2020

This show should have been cancelled 25 years ago. Enough. — Mew (@MewseyDew) August 14, 2020

The simpsons died around 2008,now its just cringe,really bad cringe — Espen Bjerke (@colher23) August 14, 2020

However, on the other side, Harris’ supporters rallied their forces against Trump backers and rooted for Marge Simpsons, with Democratic Party strategist Adam Parkhomenko saying the Trump campaign “has been destroyed” by the iconic show’s character. However, several also argued that Harris had no reason to be offended, considering Marge was seen as a nurturing matriarch and claimed that Trump team’s dig at Harris backfired.

Marge Simpson has something to say & she is “pissed-off.”#DontMessWithMarge https://t.co/jcrh7fBtsS — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 14, 2020

The trump campaign has been destroyed by Marge Simpson pic.twitter.com/1qFqIscNLe — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 14, 2020

When even a cartoon mom has more class than your campaign operatives, you’ve got some work to do. https://t.co/2u7AfBQAks — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) August 14, 2020

Trump thinking he can claim suburban housewifes as supporters fills me with rage. Marge Simpson responding to dumb name calling of Kamala Harris by a Trump senior advisor fills me with the opposite. *satisfied grunt* https://t.co/D7a5wISuff — Madeleine Smith (@secretagentmad) August 14, 2020

I like this very much and also find it terrifying that we must call upon our national, beloved cartoon characters to fight back against our fascist regime. — Mathemactivist (@mathemactivist) August 14, 2020

That a cartoon has way more common sense and decency that the president of the US and his minions is something I did not expect to ever see. — Miguel Muñoz (@SaetaRubia33) August 14, 2020

When marge simpson the cartoon is more mature then a trump advisor pic.twitter.com/ZrFmRTH3Qp — tweet feds watching 👀 (@Keep_your_lies_) August 15, 2020

Trump advisor just got owned by the nicest character on The Simpson. If Marge Simpson dont like you then you really are a bad person. pic.twitter.com/TBlb79P3tK — Brian Ko (@chefB096) August 14, 2020

You mean the competent woman who always has to clean up the mess made by the the lazy guy? That Marge Simpson? https://t.co/pJKbr85gda — Andrew Muldoon (@arjm5184) August 12, 2020

Y’all better put some respect on Marge Simpson’s name. She gave birth to Lisa, who becomes the next President and she fixes everything from the prior administration. pic.twitter.com/IT9GFMuRt7 — Marc (@TweetMarcThomas) August 12, 2020

This isn’t the first time “The Simpsons” has decided to weigh in on the US political discourse. In 2016, they released a short spoof video taking a jab at Hillary Clinton’s famous “3 am” ad from the 2008 election cycle, which centered around a foreboding ringing telephone. Back in 2017, The Simpsons shared another short spoof video of Trump’s first 100 days in office.

