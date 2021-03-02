People share ‘March 2020 vs March 2021’ memes to perfectly sum up one year of Covid-19 pandemic

The funny yet relatable memes have everyone in splits online.

As March 2021 is here, people across the world have started marking one year of the devastating novel coronavirus pandemic. It was in March 2020 that the outbreak, which has claimed thousands of lives and put millions more out of jobs, was deemed a global pandemic, changing the world as we know it.

From adapting to life under quarantine and working from home to losing livelihoods and loved ones, a lot happened over the last 365 days and many are still coming to terms with what they have lost.

While it hasn’t been an anniversary to remember for anyone, many posted jokes and memes on their social media handles to describe their experience of the pandemic since March of 2020.

A year may have passed, but the pandemic is still out there driving populations into anxiety and mental fatigue and netizens have shared relatable memes to capture the prevailing mood.

While people are slowly returning to their normal lives in some parts of the globe, scores are still struggling to recover from their losses last year.

From washing hands to wearing masks, the world has adapted to the new normal and netizens, through their memes, are letting everyone know how they feel about spending another March like this.

“March 2021” Us still processing March 2020: pic.twitter.com/WQIEn0flce — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) March 1, 2021

when it’s March 2021 but it never stopped being March 2020 pic.twitter.com/FPv03bmJDP — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 1, 2021

How is it March 2021 already when I’m mentally still stuck in March 2020 pic.twitter.com/imzwxSPf5X — ℝίτα 🕊 (@JonxDanyy) March 1, 2021

When March is back and cases are rising again pic.twitter.com/arhGr0UDkM — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 1, 2021

This March feels like an ex who came back into your life even when you are still reeling under the weight of your breakup. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 1, 2021

Using moments from popular movies and TV shows, netizens summed up ‘March 2020 vs March 2021’, while presenting hilarious takes on the change that the pandemic brought to their lives.

March 2020 vs. March 2021 pic.twitter.com/zvHR7MPk6O — IGN (@IGN) March 1, 2021

March 1st 2020 vs March 1st 2021 pic.twitter.com/BiSehH7TyO — Danny Neary (@itsdannyneary) March 1, 2021

March 1st 2020 vs March 1st 2021 pic.twitter.com/CPzalHWuRm — Meghan Hug (@meghanhug) March 1, 2021

march 2021 // us still processing march 2020 pic.twitter.com/9SxF5gA5nF — no context fleabag (@nocontextpwb) March 1, 2021

Me and my social skills

March 2020 March 2021 pic.twitter.com/ZuKhruZkCI — Angela Mayfield (@pinkrocktopus) March 1, 2021

working from working from

home in home in

March 2020 March 2021 pic.twitter.com/U8h7gj3mKb — Kyle 🛹 (@PostCubicleKyle) March 1, 2021

March 1st 2020 vs March 1st 2021 pic.twitter.com/CdimQ2YiVa — out of context schitt’s creek (@_schittscreek) March 2, 2021