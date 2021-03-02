scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Latest news

People share ‘March 2020 vs March 2021’ memes to perfectly sum up one year of Covid-19 pandemic

Using moments from popular movies and TV shows, netizens summed up ‘March 2020 vs March 2021’, while presenting hilarious takes on the change that the pandemic brought to their lives.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 2, 2021 7:44:55 pm
coronavirus pandemic, pandemic memes, march 2020 vs march 2021 memes, march pandemic feeling jokes, viral news, indian expressThe funny yet relatable memes have everyone in splits online.

As March 2021 is here, people across the world have started marking one year of the devastating novel coronavirus pandemic. It was in March 2020 that the outbreak, which has claimed thousands of lives and put millions more out of jobs, was deemed a global pandemic, changing the world as we know it.

From adapting to life under quarantine and working from home to losing livelihoods and loved ones, a lot happened over the last 365 days and many are still coming to terms with what they have lost.

While it hasn’t been an anniversary to remember for anyone, many posted jokes and memes on their social media handles to describe their experience of the pandemic since March of 2020.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A year may have passed, but the pandemic is still out there driving populations into anxiety and mental fatigue and netizens have shared relatable memes to capture the prevailing mood.

While people are slowly returning to their normal lives in some parts of the globe, scores are still struggling to recover from their losses last year.

From washing hands to wearing masks, the world has adapted to the new normal and netizens, through their memes, are letting everyone know how they feel about spending another March like this.

Using moments from popular movies and TV shows, netizens summed up ‘March 2020 vs March 2021’, while presenting hilarious takes on the change that the pandemic brought to their lives.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 02: Latest News

Advertisement