scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 26, 2020
Top news

‘It’s all your fault’: Man predicted 2020 as ‘peaceful year’ in 2010, netizens say what a cruel irony

2020 turned out to be anything but peaceful given how the coronavirus pandemic turned the world upside down, rocking people's lives like a hurricane. "I have never seen a jinx work so well," said a user on Twitter. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 26, 2020 8:32:35 pm
2020 prediction gone wrong, man high school year book prediction, funny yearbook quotes, viral news, funny news, indian expressMany poked fun at the two predictions blaming them for the jinx.

Asking children where they see themselves or the world in 10 years seems like a non-threatening question. However, two such predictions by two students in particular, when they were in class V, is getting a lot of attention online as their guesses for 2020 went horribly wrong.

A page from a yearbook of 2010, showed two predictions by the students for 2020. However, a decade after it was published, it turned out to be nothing but cruel irony. While one boy identified as Steven Rivera guessed “Cowboys will win the Super Bowl all 10 years”, an Indian-origin boy named Kevin Singh wrote, “My prediction for 2020 is that everyone will live peacefully and they will cure every disease there is”.

2020 turned out to be anything but peaceful given how the coronavirus pandemic turned the world upside down, rocking people’s lives like a hurricane. “I have never seen a jinx work so well,” said a user on Twitter.

As the photo of the yearbook went viral across social media sites, the post somehow found its way to Kevin Singh, the boy who had predicted a ‘peaceful 2020’. Reacting to the photo, he wrote: “Sorry guys”.

Although Singh apologised to all on the micro-blogging site, it didn’t stop people from poking fun at him or his classmate.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Using popular memes and reference from films, many said it’s all “Kevi’s fault”, while many others defended him saying he can’t be blamed for being “optimistic”. Check out some of the hilarious reaction to the photo here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 26: Latest News

Advertisement