‘It’s all your fault’: Man predicted 2020 as ‘peaceful year’ in 2010, netizens say what a cruel irony

Many poked fun at the two predictions blaming them for the jinx.

Asking children where they see themselves or the world in 10 years seems like a non-threatening question. However, two such predictions by two students in particular, when they were in class V, is getting a lot of attention online as their guesses for 2020 went horribly wrong.

A page from a yearbook of 2010, showed two predictions by the students for 2020. However, a decade after it was published, it turned out to be nothing but cruel irony. While one boy identified as Steven Rivera guessed “Cowboys will win the Super Bowl all 10 years”, an Indian-origin boy named Kevin Singh wrote, “My prediction for 2020 is that everyone will live peacefully and they will cure every disease there is”.

2020 turned out to be anything but peaceful given how the coronavirus pandemic turned the world upside down, rocking people’s lives like a hurricane. “I have never seen a jinx work so well,” said a user on Twitter.

Two very rough predictions from 5th graders in 2010. (Via @ian_mac5) pic.twitter.com/3A2wMWN08s — Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) December 24, 2020

As the photo of the yearbook went viral across social media sites, the post somehow found its way to Kevin Singh, the boy who had predicted a ‘peaceful 2020’. Reacting to the photo, he wrote: “Sorry guys”.

Although Singh apologised to all on the micro-blogging site, it didn’t stop people from poking fun at him or his classmate.

Using popular memes and reference from films, many said it’s all “Kevi’s fault”, while many others defended him saying he can’t be blamed for being “optimistic”. Check out some of the hilarious reaction to the photo here:

I never seen a jinx work so well https://t.co/RoLmjl382M — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) December 26, 2020

can you predict that i don’t get a girlfriend in 2021 — Henry 🎄☃️☘️ (@NickFolkMVP) December 24, 2020

God said pic.twitter.com/shlNwXc8vy — The Guillotine Shouter (@guillotineshout) December 25, 2020

“Kevin is now a market strategist at a major investment bank, with a 2021 S&P 500 target of 8,900.” — Irish Rover (@IrishRo84700238) December 24, 2020

You have to go!! YOUVE JINXED US ALL!! (😂😂) pic.twitter.com/axQXdoN8wK — 𝖈𝖎𝖓𝖉𝖞 𝖙𝖆𝖒𝖆𝖗𝖆 ☥ (@CindyTamvra) December 25, 2020

Or it was a clever sarcasm.. pic.twitter.com/HXweUnNfC8 — KikeM (@kike2012pies) December 26, 2020

Bro its ok, we was all drinking the kool-aid at 13😞 pic.twitter.com/puIBSfGvM5 — Midnite Mid-Quarantine (@PapaMidnite__) December 25, 2020

I would like to get Steven Rivera on the line and ask him what the hell was the thinking pic.twitter.com/gokigp9HIJ — Chef De Queso (@ChefdeQueso) December 24, 2020

Can’t fault Kevin, Steven is definitely in prison by now. — Chrundle The Great (@NoLivesMatter43) December 24, 2020

You were supposed to cure disease not improve it! pic.twitter.com/q5JLSxCd3M — MikeDoubleU (@MikeDoubleU99) December 24, 2020

You tried! 😂

If they’d asked me at age 10, I probably would have said that we’d have reversed “global warming” (what we used to call climate change!) and saved the environment. Kids are so optimistic. — M Cristina Fernández (she/they) (@crisfdez) December 25, 2020

No worries Kevin, at least you tried! pic.twitter.com/5ZOFORpFH7 — Carlos (@carledcu) December 25, 2020

Kevin, if it’s any consolation, this made my Christmas Eve. Sure, there’s still time for me to get every disease and die before 2020 ends, but at least I had this moment of joy. — Thad Norvell (@thadnorvell) December 24, 2020

Don’t worry. We all make mistakes 😬 https://t.co/BHla6n3rhx — Zaid Marham (@LabourZaid) December 25, 2020

Hope and optimism is always good 💓 @McSapra. There is no way anyone could have predicted the year we have had! https://t.co/7if77JYj95 — Darjeeling Express (@Darjeelingldn) December 26, 2020