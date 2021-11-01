scorecardresearch
Monday, November 01, 2021
Storeowner’s thoughtful gesture to make gay customers feel included wins praise

The tweet was soon flooded with appreciative responses from netizens, many of whom asked Constantellis where the store was located

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 1, 2021 3:48:44 pm
man pride flag store viral tweet, father support lgbtqia, man puts pride flag to make customers feel more inclusive, trending, indian express, indian express newsA user also asked Constantellis to give his father a hug adding that it's the support that matters and not the direction of the flag.

A storeowner’s heartwarming gesture for gay customers has won praise online after his son shared the story behind it on Twitter.

“My dad got a Pride flag for his storefront and he texted me this,” tweeted Brooklyn-based comedian and TV writer Gus Constantellis while sharing a picture of the rainbow-hued flag on the storefront and his father’s text asking him if he had put it right.

The tweet was soon flooded with appreciative responses from netizens, many of whom asked Constantellis where the store was located.

Responding to the queries and the love received on the viral post, Constantellis replied, “His store is called John’s Cleaners and Tailors near the UES in Manhattan. He’s an immigrant and this store was his American dream. Thanks for the love on this tweet!”

In another tweet, Constantellis said he informed his dad that the post had gone viral, to which his father replied, “I didn’t do it for the business, I did it because we have a lot of gay customers at the store and I wanted them to feel included.”

A user even asked Constantellis to give his father a hug, pointing out that it’s the support that matters and not the direction of the flag.

The rainbow or gay pride flag represents the LGBTQIA+ movement and displaying the flag conveys support for the community. Here, take a look at some of the many reactions to the viral tweet:

