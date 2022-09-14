scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

‘What a save’: Man’s quick reflexes saves girl riding a bicycle from serious crash

In the video it appears that the girl riding the bicycle had lost control over the brakes.

Man saves girl from crash, Girl on bicycle saved from crash by man, viral video quick thinking saves little girl from accident, viral rescue video, little girl loses break on cycle saved from accident, Indian express

Usually riding a bicycle is not considered dangerous for kids but when they lose control over the brakes, even a harmless ride can turn dangerous. Something similar was captured in a video that has now gone viral across social media.

The video shows a group of men standing and talking near a pavement when one of them notices a young girl on a bicycle coming towards them at a high speed uncontrollably.

ALSO READ |How these rescuers brought a three-year-old boy out of a burning house

Within seconds, one of the guys who is standing with his own bike lunges forward and catches the girl just in the nick of time, thus preventing a serious crash. While the young girl is held safely, her bike crashes to the ground. Both the girl and the man who saved her seem to have sustained a minor injury as they both try to catch their breath.

The undated video, which appears to have been recorded at a CCTV camera, was shared on Twitter by a popular account LADbible (@ladbible) on September 12. So far, it has gathered over two million views.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “The fear of being injured or even dying, the relief of being saved at the last minute, and the joy of experiencing first-hand the kindness and humanity of a complete stranger. I would’ve broken down in tears.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...Premium
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...

Another person wrote, “Man he got some good hands cause the speed at which she was going if his hands slip just a bit man that wouldn’t have ended well..but this is a situation of being in the right place at the right time..if he doesn’t do anything else that day Lord knows that one good deed was plenty…”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 11:33:28 am
Next Story

Chhattisgarh forest officials reunite one-month-old elephant calf with its herd. Watch

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu
Hindi Diwas

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu

Premium
9 dead, 27 injured as bus plunges into gorge in J&K's Poonch

9 dead, 27 injured as bus plunges into gorge in J&K's Poonch

4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli
In Maharashtra

4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli

Jacqueline Fernandez asked to join probe third time today
Sukesh extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez asked to join probe third time today

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening
Political Pulse

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

S Korea fines Google, Meta over accusations of privacy law violations

S Korea fines Google, Meta over accusations of privacy law violations

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
Madhya Pradesh

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests

Premium
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'
After Brahmastra: Part One

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'

Experts decode link between monkeypox & inflammation of heart muscles

Experts decode link between monkeypox & inflammation of heart muscles

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life
The CRISPR technology

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement