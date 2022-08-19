Man’s proposal after gruelling Ironman Triathlon leaves netizens in awe

When people pop the question, they want to make it special. Some people go the extra mile to make it as memorable as possible. Like this man who proposed to his girlfriend after participating in an Ironman Triathlon in Estonia. However, what happened next may leave you surprised and rooting for the man.
A video of the man’s proposal was posted on Instagram by the page Good News Movement Thursday. The video shows the athlete getting down on one knee but as soon as he bent down, he got a painful cramp. He is seen grimacing on the floor as two anchors help him relieve the pain. The man doesn’t let go of the ring and overcomes the cramp to propose to his girlfriend. The woman says yes as the crowd cheers them on.
“No leg cramp strong enough to stop him from the proposal. 💍 ❤️ he did it!!” says the caption of the video.
Watch the video below:
Since being posted, the video has received a whopping 3.3 million views. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing at the man’s gesture.
“I can’t tell if he’s crying from pain, happiness, or both lol,” commented an Instagram user. “This is so sweet. The effort,” wrote another. “Go down both knees. Bro raised the bar too high this time,” posted a third.
“If my man isn’t falling for me like this, I don’t want it,” shared another user.
The video is originally credited to the Instagram account of Ironman Estonia.
An Ironman Triathlon is considered one of the toughest and gruelling sporting events in the world. It consists of swimming, cycling and running a marathon.
