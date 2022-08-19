scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Man’s proposal after gruelling Ironman Triathlon leaves netizens in awe

Athlete overcomes leg cramps to propose to girlfriend after participating in the competition in Estonia.

Proposal, propose, girlfriend, Ironman Triathlon, EstoniaMan’s proposal after gruelling Ironman Triathlon leaves netizens in awe

When people pop the question, they want to make it special. Some people go the extra mile to make it as memorable as possible. Like this man who proposed to his girlfriend after participating in an Ironman Triathlon in Estonia. However, what happened next may leave you surprised and rooting for the man.

A video of the man’s proposal was posted on Instagram by the page Good News Movement Thursday. The video shows the athlete getting down on one knee but as soon as he bent down, he got a painful cramp. He is seen grimacing on the floor as two anchors help him relieve the pain. The man doesn’t let go of the ring and overcomes the cramp to propose to his girlfriend. The woman says yes as the crowd cheers them on.

Also Read |Man’s proposal to woman at busy McDonald’s goes wrong, netizens slam him

“No leg cramp strong enough to stop him from the proposal. 💍 ❤️ he did it!!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has received a whopping 3.3 million views. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing at the man’s gesture.

“I can’t tell if he’s crying from pain, happiness, or both lol,” commented an Instagram user. “This is so sweet. The effort,” wrote another. “Go down both knees. Bro raised the bar too high this time,” posted a third.

“If my man isn’t falling for me like this, I don’t want it,” shared another user.
The video is originally credited to the Instagram account of Ironman Estonia.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...Premium
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain PlatformPremium
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women’s workPremium
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women’s work

An Ironman Triathlon is considered one of the toughest and gruelling sporting events in the world. It consists of swimming, cycling and running a marathon.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-08-2022 at 11:53:31 am
Next Story

Dahi Handi festivities: Traffic curbs in Pune city from 5 pm today

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Bilkis Bano case remission: Judge who convicted 11 says for court to see

2

'Wanted to kill her!': Hairstylist Amit Thakur reacts to Janhvi Kapoor pulling her hair into an updo on 'Koffee With Karan'

3

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

4

Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay

5

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Featured Stories

Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
India’s strides in the Gulf
India’s strides in the Gulf
Explained: The historical and cultural connections between India and Thai...
Explained: The historical and cultural connections between India and Thai...
Megalodon: A giant transoceanic predator that lived 23 million to 2.6 mil...
Megalodon: A giant transoceanic predator that lived 23 million to 2.6 mil...
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video
AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video
The historical, cultural connections between India and Thailand
Explained

The historical, cultural connections between India and Thailand

Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA
Bilkis Bano case

Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA

DTU suspends a third of its M.Tech programmes over ‘poor admissions’

DTU suspends a third of its M.Tech programmes over ‘poor admissions’

The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin partying
Explained

The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin partying

Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat
Bad Sisters review

Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat

Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a spiritual journey
Delhi Confidential

Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a spiritual journey

Premium
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film
Dobaaraa review

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

Premium
'You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna': Devdutt Pattanaik

'You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna': Devdutt Pattanaik

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement