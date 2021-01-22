‘Burnout goes wrong’: Man’s Mercedes ends in flames after stunt fails

Although the owner initially told the police it was an accident, the cops later found he was trying a stunt.

An Australian man’s attempt to flaunt his luxury vehicle to a crowd ended on an embarrassing and horrific note, as his car ended up in flames.

What was supposed to be celebratory burnout session for a Mercedes Benz AMG C63S coupe on Chester Hill, a quiet suburban street in Sydney, ended with the $100,000-car completely ruined, barely making it possible for all aboard to escape unharmed.

Although Fire and Rescue NSW quickly rushed to the spot to take control of the situation, the vehicle was destroyed, with the road damaged too. Officers from Bankstown Police Area Command who answered the call were told that the car had caught fire while being driven down the lane, the police said.

However, videos of the man’s stunt captured by a onlooker were posted on social media. Another video taken from inside the vehicle too was shared online on Snapchat and quickly went viral on other platforms as well, ultimately landing in the hands of the police investigating the case.

Videos of the accident show the driver revving the engine and trying the burnout multiple times. After some time, smoke is seen coming out from the rear side, and soon flames are noticed, causing the three people inside the car to make a hasty exit.

Coming across the footage, the law enforcement agency pressed charges on the driver for “drive manner dangerous, and negligent driving”, NSW Police force informed in a post on Facebook. According to the post, he was issued with a Future Court Attendance Notice and the offender is due to appear in Bankstown Local Court on March 11, 2021.

7News Australia identified the 25-year-old driver and owner of the car as Jean-Pierre Mouawad and said that he was performing the stunt in front of a wedding venue for a group of guests as they watched on from the side of the street.

Mouawad had actually won the luxury car in a raffle last year and had been intending to sell the car at the time of the incident, 9 News reported.