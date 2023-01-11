scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

‘The eye and hand coordination here’: Man’s mastery with hammer and nails earns plaudits online

Netizens lauded the man for his astounding skills and some poked fun at themselves imagining how they would have fared.

hand and eye coordination, man nails metal piece, skill, talent, man nails metal piece fastly, indian expressThe man is seen swiftly moving his hands and proceeding to the next piece within the split of a second.

Consistent practice enables one to ace any daunting task. A man who swiftly nailed metal pieces onto wood has his eye-hand coordination praised by netizens.

A video clip shared by the How Things Work Twitter handle shows the man nailing metal pieces onto a wooden frame using a hammer. He is seen swiftly moving his hands and proceeding to the next piece within the split of a second. He stays completely focused on the job and synchronises the movements of his hand well. As he works with the hammer, he also creates a rhythmic sound, exhibiting the art of balance in work.

“So many talented people in this world that have mastered the work they do. The eye & hand co-ordination here. Video credit: veyso330,” read the caption of the clip. Since being shared on Tuesday, the video has amassed more than eight lakh views on Twitter.

Netizens lauded the man for his astounding skills and some poked fun at themselves imagining how they would have fared. A Twitter user commented, “Maximum proficiency!” Another user wrote, “I’d have hit my head with the first back-swing and then nailed my hand to the wood on the down-swing.” A third user commented, “Practice! Practice and only Practice.”

A woman archer was recently praised online as she shot a target with an arrow set on fire while being upside down. She also did splits while standing upside down after accomplishing the feat and stunned netizens. Twitter user Morissa Schwartz, who shared the video, also added a word of caution, “Don’t try this at home.”

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 16:07 IST
