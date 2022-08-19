scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Man’s LinkedIn post about wife’s battle with cancer inspires netizens

In a touching post, Babar Shaikh shared how his wife Zahra Khan continued working and ran her own part-time business despite a cancer diagnosis.

Man's LinkedIn post, cancer, wife, battle with cancer, Pakistan, inspires, inspiringBabar Shaikh shared how his wife Zahra Khan was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma, a highly malignant breast cancer, in January this year.

Fighting cancer requires a lot of courage and the support of family members, friends and co-workers. A LinkedIn user from Pakistan shared a post recently about his wife’s battle with cancer and how she is also doing a job and running her own part-time business while fighting the disease.

Babar Shaikh shared how his wife Zahra Khan was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma, a highly malignant breast cancer, in January this year.

Also Read |Heartwarming video of 3-year-old friends reuniting after cancer treatment leaves netizens emotional

His wife had a full-time job, a budding business and he was transitioning into a new job. Shaikh shared how they had to vacate their home and move in with their in-laws because of the extra care that his wife needed.

“A nerve wracking 6 months of chemo therapy saw her lose her hair, not function for days after a chemo session, lose her taste of food or water for days on end and was general fatigue and lethargy,” he wrote in the post.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...Premium
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...Premium
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain PlatformPremium
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform

The lesson he shares is that his wife didn’t let this change her life. She continued her job despite taking a sabbatical at first. She grew her cheesecake business manifold and her social media presence increased four times, he said, all from the confines of her bed.

He also shared how the support of family, friends and their teams at work helped them immensely.
“We found an over flow of kindness, from close ones as well as people we were barely acquainted with. A humbling reminder that there is so much good in this world,” it says in the post.

“Compassion and kindness, at home and at work, go a long way. Everyones fighting their battles, lets create systems that can make it just a tad bit easier for them,” he said in the end.

Advertisement

Shaikh also shared photographs of him and his wife and their transition during the difficult period.
The share has received more than 64,000 likes and 2,000 comments.

“There indeed is good in the world. So glad both you and Zahra were so strong throughout this. I myself have experienced that mental strength is a huge factor in curing an illness. You hear it all the time, but you never really get how true that is until you face a situation that requires you to be strong. Wish you all the happiness in the world!” commented a LinkedIn user.

“We got ourselves a 7 pizza and 1 large cheesecake pickup from you guys just last week. And came across this post today. The pizzas and the cheesecake were heavenly, and considering THIS is the story that runs parallel to that home kitchen, I am truly amazed at how far you both have come and how inspiring your story has become! Kudos to you both for sticking it up to cancer! Keep rocking both of you,” wrote another.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-08-2022 at 02:47:09 pm
Next Story

Tripura: BSF jawan critically injured in gunbattle with militants at India-Bangladesh border

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Bilkis Bano case remission: Judge who convicted 11 says for court to see

2

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

3

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

4

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

5

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Featured Stories

Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
India’s strides in the Gulf
India’s strides in the Gulf
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India's IT Minister has flag...
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India's IT Minister has flag...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
The historical, cultural connections between India and Thailand
Explained

The historical, cultural connections between India and Thailand

Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Borivali

Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Borivali

AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video

AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, wife get threats on Twitter

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, wife get threats on Twitter

The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin partying
Explained

The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin partying

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film
Dobaaraa review

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

Premium
'You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna': Devdutt Pattanaik

'You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna': Devdutt Pattanaik

Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case have walked out of jail
ICYMI

Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case have walked out of jail

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement