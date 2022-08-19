Man’s LinkedIn post about wife’s battle with cancer inspires netizens

Fighting cancer requires a lot of courage and the support of family members, friends and co-workers. A LinkedIn user from Pakistan shared a post recently about his wife’s battle with cancer and how she is also doing a job and running her own part-time business while fighting the disease.
Babar Shaikh shared how his wife Zahra Khan was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma, a highly malignant breast cancer, in January this year.
His wife had a full-time job, a budding business and he was transitioning into a new job. Shaikh shared how they had to vacate their home and move in with their in-laws because of the extra care that his wife needed.
“A nerve wracking 6 months of chemo therapy saw her lose her hair, not function for days after a chemo session, lose her taste of food or water for days on end and was general fatigue and lethargy,” he wrote in the post.
The lesson he shares is that his wife didn’t let this change her life. She continued her job despite taking a sabbatical at first. She grew her cheesecake business manifold and her social media presence increased four times, he said, all from the confines of her bed.
He also shared how the support of family, friends and their teams at work helped them immensely.
“We found an over flow of kindness, from close ones as well as people we were barely acquainted with. A humbling reminder that there is so much good in this world,” it says in the post.
“Compassion and kindness, at home and at work, go a long way. Everyones fighting their battles, lets create systems that can make it just a tad bit easier for them,” he said in the end.
Shaikh also shared photographs of him and his wife and their transition during the difficult period.
The share has received more than 64,000 likes and 2,000 comments.
“There indeed is good in the world. So glad both you and Zahra were so strong throughout this. I myself have experienced that mental strength is a huge factor in curing an illness. You hear it all the time, but you never really get how true that is until you face a situation that requires you to be strong. Wish you all the happiness in the world!” commented a LinkedIn user.
“We got ourselves a 7 pizza and 1 large cheesecake pickup from you guys just last week. And came across this post today. The pizzas and the cheesecake were heavenly, and considering THIS is the story that runs parallel to that home kitchen, I am truly amazed at how far you both have come and how inspiring your story has become! Kudos to you both for sticking it up to cancer! Keep rocking both of you,” wrote another.
