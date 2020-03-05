Man’s laptop screen destroyed after fellow passenger reclines seat, viral post triggers debate online

Since being shared online, the viral post has prompted a mixed reaction online with many debating whether Cassidy was right or not. Since being shared online, the viral post has prompted a mixed reaction online with many debating whether Cassidy was right or not.

A Delta Airlines passenger triggered a debate among netizens after he shared a picture of his destroyed laptop.

Patrick Cassidy, who was flying from Austin to Los Angeles, found himself in an infuriating situation when his laptop was crushed after the person sitting in front of him reclined his seat.

Tweeting the image of the smashed screen, Cassidy wrote, “@Delta small note for the suggestion box, maybe have a little warning sign or some way to prevent my laptop from being destroyed when the person in front of me reclines their seat.”

@Delta small note for the suggestion box, maybe have a little warning sign or someway to prevent my laptop from being destroyed when the person in front of me reclines their seat. pic.twitter.com/QHmphXiDhH — Pat Cassidy (@HardFactorPat) February 26, 2020

Following the incident, the airlines responded to Cassidy’s complaint offering him 7,500 bonus miles. But he wasn’t too pleased with the reply. “Update: @Delta is giving me the equivalent of a $75 gift card and an explanation that you would give a six-year-old,” he tweeted,

Update: @Delta is giving me the equivalent of a $75 gift card and an explanation that you would give a six year old. Cool. pic.twitter.com/etGLUXOOjs — Pat Cassidy (@HardFactorPat) February 29, 2020

Since being shared online, the viral post has prompted a mixed reaction online with many debating whether Cassidy was right or not. “Nobody should be allowed to recline on an aeroplane. It only causes issues,” wrote a user while another countered, “It’s your fault though for putting it in the area where the tray table is stored.”

Everyone knows that tucking your laptop onto the seat in front of you is a call for disaster. If you didn’t, well, now you know. — D Chosen Juan (@d_chosen_juan) February 29, 2020

Honestly, I think you incur the risk here, not Delta. — globalThis.alex (@alexUX_UI) February 27, 2020

I literally think about this every single time I open my laptop on a plane — John Snelson (@John_Snelson) February 27, 2020

Pretty easy to tell if you jam your computer under there that will happen — Mitch (@M1tchGud) February 27, 2020

No, it’s time to ban people whining about seat reclining. — Bimodal Personality (@KissOccamsRazor) February 29, 2020

It’s your fault though for putting it in the area where the tray table is stored — Aidan McGregor (@80mcg) February 29, 2020

