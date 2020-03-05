Follow Us:
Man’s laptop screen destroyed after fellow passenger reclines seat, viral post triggers debate online

"Nobody should be allowed to recline on an aeroplane. It only causes issues," wrote a user while another countered, "It’s your fault though for putting it in the area where the tray table is stored."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 5, 2020 6:13:22 pm
A Delta Airlines passenger triggered a debate among netizens after he shared a picture of his destroyed laptop.

Patrick Cassidy, who was flying from Austin to Los Angeles, found himself in an infuriating situation when his laptop was crushed after the person sitting in front of him reclined his seat.

Tweeting the image of the smashed screen, Cassidy wrote, “@Delta small note for the suggestion box, maybe have a little warning sign or some way to prevent my laptop from being destroyed when the person in front of me reclines their seat.”

Following the incident, the airlines responded to Cassidy’s complaint offering him 7,500 bonus miles. But he wasn’t too pleased with the reply. “Update: @Delta is giving me the equivalent of a $75 gift card and an explanation that you would give a six-year-old,” he tweeted,

Since being shared online, the viral post has prompted a mixed reaction online with many debating whether Cassidy was right or not. “Nobody should be allowed to recline on an aeroplane. It only causes issues,” wrote a user while another countered, “It’s your fault though for putting it in the area where the tray table is stored.”

