Thursday, April 16, 2020
COVID19

‘Epic fail’: Man’s cup pyramid comes crashing down, netizens have a laugh

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 1.9 million views and several comments. "Epic fail," tweeted a user while another wrote, "Just rebuild it, got enough time," wrote another while referring to the lockdown.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 16, 2020 7:29:57 pm
covid-19. coronavirus, lockdown, coronavirus lockdown, cups, cups viral video, cups pyramid, ed Solo-Cup pyramid The video, which was shared by American basketball player Rex Chapman, features a man standing on a ladder while stacking cups.

With more time on their hands than they are used to, thanks to the coronavirus lockdown, many peole are being creative with their quarantine life. A man from the US came up with an idea of using his time to build a cup pyramid. However, things did not go as he planned and a video of his failed attempt has left netizens in splits.

The video, which was shared by American basketball player Rex Chapman, features a man standing on a ladder while stacking cups. However, as he leans forward to put another cup, he loses balance, ruining his creation. “Red Solo-Cup pyramid during the lockdown. Only took him two days to build,” tweeted Chapman while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

