‘Epic fail’: Man’s cup pyramid comes crashing down, netizens have a laugh

With more time on their hands than they are used to, thanks to the coronavirus lockdown, many peole are being creative with their quarantine life. A man from the US came up with an idea of using his time to build a cup pyramid. However, things did not go as he planned and a video of his failed attempt has left netizens in splits.

The video, which was shared by American basketball player Rex Chapman, features a man standing on a ladder while stacking cups. However, as he leans forward to put another cup, he loses balance, ruining his creation. “Red Solo-Cup pyramid during the lockdown. Only took him two days to build,” tweeted Chapman while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

Red Solo-Cup pyramid during lockdown. Only took him two days to build…🤣😭💀 pic.twitter.com/177Iv9OEnj — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 11, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 1.9 million views and several comments. “Epic fail,” tweeted a user while another wrote, “Just rebuild it, got enough time,” wrote another while referring to the lockdown.

I hope no Solo cups were injured in this video production. He’s going to need them all after spending two days on that. https://t.co/iEDLiNE2Z8 — Steve Hubbard (@sptwriter) April 12, 2020

When you get up on a Monday morning and realize you forgot to buy coffee. https://t.co/LBBD5CMLbA — Jeff Arnold (@JeffArnold_) April 12, 2020

My dating life… https://t.co/E5Qda1YA3I — I See Skies of Blue ☀️ (@ISeeSkies0fBlue) April 12, 2020

Me trying to fix my life. https://t.co/faM4LgsJXi — yo mamma (@mallucomic) April 12, 2020

Awesome! I expecting a cat to gracefully move about and then a dog come in and wreck the whole thing….. https://t.co/AXXv9GmIWt — r kruser (@73Jav73Jav73) April 12, 2020

