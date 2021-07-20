scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Man effortlessly jumps double rope, video leaves netizens impressed

The game, which is known as 'Double Dutch', is not an easy one to ace and the man's skills clearly impressed netizens, who soon flooded the comments section.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2021 8:14:51 pm
guy skipping rope impresses netizens, skipping rope viral video, intense rope skipping video twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsSome were also jealous of how well the man was able to jump the ropes.

While many of us have jumped rope during our childhood days, a man seems to have aced the skill after he posted a video of himself jumping double ropes simultaneously.

“I just pulled my car over, and served these girls,” tweeted Julian King while sharing the clip, which has now garnered over 1.5 million views. In the 14-second clip, two women are seen turning the two long jump ropes in opposite directions as the man jumps as well as dances without missing a beat. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

The game, which is known as ‘Double Dutch’, is not an easy one to ace and the man’s skills clearly impressed netizens, who soon flooded the post with appreciation comments.

However, some were also jealous of how well the man was able to jump the ropes. “How the heck do ppl do this? I’m in ore of ppl who can skip! I’d be on the floor looking like I was about to be thrown into a trunk,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

