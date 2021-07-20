Man effortlessly jumps double rope, video leaves netizens impressed

Some were also jealous of how well the man was able to jump the ropes.

While many of us have jumped rope during our childhood days, a man seems to have aced the skill after he posted a video of himself jumping double ropes simultaneously.

“I just pulled my car over, and served these girls,” tweeted Julian King while sharing the clip, which has now garnered over 1.5 million views. In the 14-second clip, two women are seen turning the two long jump ropes in opposite directions as the man jumps as well as dances without missing a beat. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

I just pulled my car over, and served these girls 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/cBLjrQ7o6A — Julian King (@itsjulianking) July 19, 2021

The game, which is known as ‘Double Dutch’, is not an easy one to ace and the man’s skills clearly impressed netizens, who soon flooded the post with appreciation comments.

However, some were also jealous of how well the man was able to jump the ropes. “How the heck do ppl do this? I’m in ore of ppl who can skip! I’d be on the floor looking like I was about to be thrown into a trunk,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

