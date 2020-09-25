A man’s ‘couple challenge’ photo with Alexandra Daddario, gets epic response from actor

“Haters will say this is photoshopped” Akash Barnabas tweeted on September 24 tagging the actress, which racked up over 30,000 likes

The latest trend that is taking social media by storm is the ‘couple challenge’ in which people post pictures of themselves with their partners with the hashtag #coupleschallenge. But one Uttar Pradesh resident who tweeted a clearly edited photo with actor Alexandra Daddario received a pleasant surprise when she played along.

The picture showed the Bareilly resident with Daddario, who has starred in films like Baywatch and the Percy Jackson series, in the middle of a paddy field.

“Haters will say this is photoshopped” he tweeted, tagging the actress.

Daddario, who came across the picture, retweeted it saying,” This was such a fun weekend”.

Take a look here:

This was such a fun weekend https://t.co/R7vpWA9CfH — Alexandra Daddario (@AADaddario) September 24, 2020

Take a look at some reactions to the actor’s response here:

Oh yh post Alexandra tak pounch gai hai — Hamza Khalid 🇵🇰 (@MHKhalid51) September 24, 2020

Alexandra found it LMaAo!!!! — •°•Arfa•°• (@TweetArfa) September 24, 2020

Lucky guy!! She replied you!!!😱😱😱😱😱 — parag (@paragtm) September 24, 2020

Smartly captured 🤣🤣 — Archita Shaktawat (@shaktawat22) September 24, 2020

Great photoshop. Awesome idea — Paul Canavan (@chubbyhubby72) September 24, 2020

Haters became speechless — NUKÄSHÄ (@Nukashakhan) September 24, 2020

