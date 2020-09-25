scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 25, 2020
FinCEN Files

A man’s ‘couple challenge’ photo with Alexandra Daddario, gets epic response from actor

An Uttar Pradesh resident, who tweeted a clearly edited photo with Hollywood actor Alexandra Daddario, received a pleasant surprise when she played along. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 25, 2020 12:08:47 pm
Alexandra Daddario, couple’s challenge, Bareilly, Up, Social media challenge, Alexandra Daddario couple’s challenge picture, trending news, Indian Express news.“Haters will say this is photoshopped” Akash Barnabas tweeted on September 24 tagging the actress, which racked up over 30,000 likes

The latest trend that is taking social media by storm is the ‘couple challenge’ in which people post pictures of themselves with their partners with the hashtag #coupleschallenge. But one Uttar Pradesh resident who tweeted a clearly edited photo with actor Alexandra Daddario received a pleasant surprise when she played along.

The picture showed the Bareilly resident with Daddario, who has starred in films like Baywatch and the Percy Jackson series, in the middle of a paddy field.

“Haters will say this is photoshopped” he tweeted, tagging the actress.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Daddario, who came across the picture, retweeted it saying,” This was such a fun weekend”.

Take a look here:

Take a look at some reactions to the actor’s response here:

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 25: Latest News

Advertisement