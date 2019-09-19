American TV host’s ‘bloody’ flight experience leaves netizens aghast

American TV show host Andy Slater’s inflight experience turned out to be literally a “bloody mess” when a fellow passenger’s foot blister burst. Recounting the incident, Slater said a huge blister on the foot of a woman, who was sitting in the aisle seat, suddenly burst, splattering blood across the cabin.

Taking to social media, Slater shared his story and wrote, “Bloody mess on my flight to Miami. Woman in aisle seat has blister on her foot pop. Blood splatters across the aisle, including on the two guys in front of me, one of their books, and the window. Flight attendant says @MiamiDadeFire will have to meet flight.” Along with his tweet, the 40-year-old host shared a picture of a book with blood spots on it.

Bloody mess on my flight to Miami. Woman in aisle seat has blister on her foot pop. Blood splatters across aisle, including on the two guys in front of me, one of their books, and the window. Flight attendant says @MiamiDadeFire will have to meet flight. pic.twitter.com/3ofAVlfXaW — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) September 18, 2019

The initial post was followed by multiple updates with pictures of blood spots around the aircraft, the seat where the woman was sitting as well as the footwear she was wearing. The blood even managed to find its way to a passenger’s book.

Slater also advised airlines to include in-flight announcements and certain dos and don’ts for the passengers in such scenarios. “Seriously, the pre-flight announcements should include “leave your damn shoes on, keep your bodily fluids to yourself, don’t paint your nails, keep your hair off others tray tables and don’t behave like you’re on your living room sofa,” he tweeted.

Update: She’s barefoot and was wearing these flip flops at one point. Hoping this blanket goes in the garbage. pic.twitter.com/Zp0RFraiTz — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) September 18, 2019

Update: We landed and paramedics from @MiamiDadeFire are here. The great flight attendant @AmericanAir explains the next steps to the woman whose blood splattered on the two men. pic.twitter.com/MA3Ccbmi5R — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) September 18, 2019

Update: Lots of questions about the seating arrangement and how far the blood flew. Advertising The woman was sitting as pictured. Aisle on the left. The blood flew onto the passengers, the armrests, and the wall on the right side of plane. pic.twitter.com/9gTMQK01H0 — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) September 19, 2019

Update: The plane is now on its way to Nashville. It left Miami 30 minutes late. Hopefully because of a deep cleaning. pic.twitter.com/j9D1aMHSKc — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) September 19, 2019

Seriously, the pre-flight announcements should include “leave your damn shoes on, keep your bodily fluids to yourself, don’t paint your nails, keep your hair off others tray tables and don’t behave like you’re on your living room sofa” — Rebecca R. (@VRWCmama) September 19, 2019

Once shared online, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral, leaving many disgusted.

This would be me on the other side watching foot blood fly across the plane. pic.twitter.com/Okm8iGZoiK — SukYuhMoomaStinkinPumPum (@LordRandy_) September 18, 2019

Plane lands

Everyone departs

Then this… pic.twitter.com/HUalxKRDrJ — Michael Green (@vikings1968) September 18, 2019

What kind of blister does that?! So gross — K Walters 🌊🌎 (@miagl11) September 19, 2019

One of the more disgusting stories I have heard in a while — bryan harr (@bryanjharr) September 18, 2019