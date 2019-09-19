Toggle Menu
American TV host’s ‘bloody’ flight experience leaves netizens aghasthttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/mans-bloody-flight-experience-leaves-netizens-aghast-6009673/

American TV host’s ‘bloody’ flight experience leaves netizens aghast

The initial post was followed by multiple updates along with a pictures of the blood spots around the aircraft, the seat where the woman was sitting as well as the footwear she was wearing.

blood splatter, miami flight blood mess, Andy Slater, Andy Slater tweet, flight, airlines
Andy Slater said a huge blister on the foot of a woman, who was sitting in the aisle seat, suddenly burst, splattering blood across the cabin.

American TV show host Andy Slater’s inflight experience turned out to be literally a “bloody mess” when a fellow passenger’s foot blister burst. Recounting the incident, Slater said a huge blister on the foot of a woman, who was sitting in the aisle seat, suddenly burst, splattering blood across the cabin.

Taking to social media, Slater shared his story and wrote, “Bloody mess on my flight to Miami. Woman in aisle seat has blister on her foot pop. Blood splatters across the aisle, including on the two guys in front of me, one of their books, and the window. Flight attendant says @MiamiDadeFire will have to meet flight.” Along with his tweet, the 40-year-old host shared a picture of a book with blood spots on it.

The initial post was followed by multiple updates with pictures of blood spots around the aircraft, the seat where the woman was sitting as well as the footwear she was wearing. The blood even managed to find its way to a passenger’s book.

Slater also advised airlines to include in-flight announcements and certain dos and don’ts for the passengers in such scenarios. “Seriously, the pre-flight announcements should include “leave your damn shoes on, keep your bodily fluids to yourself, don’t paint your nails, keep your hair off others tray tables and don’t behave like you’re on your living room sofa,” he tweeted.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral, leaving many disgusted.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android