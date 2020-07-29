Man’s ‘bad faceprint’ mask inspires others to flaunt hilarious failures of their own

As he shared photo of himself wearing the mask, it inspired others to post pictures of failed printed mask as well. (Source: @cameronmattis/ Twitter) As he shared photo of himself wearing the mask, it inspired others to post pictures of failed printed mask as well. (Source: @cameronmattis/ Twitter)

As masks have become the new normal, there have funky, custom-made and even luxury alternatives that have made headlines. There are now also personalised masks with the lower half of a person’s face printed on them, but one poorly made mask sparked a laugh riot on social media and had others share their own stories of hilarity.

The idea behind the printed face mask is to make the person wearing it identifiable despite the mask being on. But Twitter user @cameronmattis from New York shared a photo of what he received when he ordered one such mask.

“The good news is my custom facemask arrived, the bad news is that they printed my face 20% too large,” he wrote in a tweet that was widely shared.

the good news is my custom facemask arrived, the bad news is that they printed my face 20% too large pic.twitter.com/jBaVM7nbYI — Cameron!! (@cameronmattis) July 27, 2020

He also roamed on the streets wearing the mask.

It turned out Mattis wasn’t the only one to face this problem. Others shared similar failures they had experienced with such masks. Many commenting on the thread said they wanted one for themselves to join in the fun.

Epic fail for my order. pic.twitter.com/W35TKxjQyZ — Jaime Emerson (@jrw3780) July 28, 2020

I know the feeling. Although I think mine is way more than 20%. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/j8zmIu6pLL — E Comment (@EComment) July 28, 2020

I feel your pain! My mouth is ridiculous 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/d1zftDGpmT — Nicola Hudson 🐝 (@njhshuddy) July 28, 2020

I got her a gift. The eyes say it all… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/tuNGNBmLmD — LOUIE (@LOUISEHALLEY3) July 29, 2020

(This is an older version – We’ve been trying to get it to work with FaceID, the new versions are way better ;-) pic.twitter.com/DExgooilSo — ash bhoopathy (@ashbhoopathy) July 28, 2020

This has the same energy of dogs who have eaten bees pic.twitter.com/d664RockIs — phoebe e (@phobester) July 28, 2020

Everyone should get one of these. And we should all wear them on the same day. It’s what 2020 needs. https://t.co/iN36SFq1tJ — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 28, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd