Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Man’s ‘bad faceprint’ mask inspires others to flaunt hilarious failures of their own

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 29, 2020 8:27:00 pm
personalised face mask, custom masks, personlised face print masks, face print mask fail, hilarious masks, covid 19, coronavirus mask, indian express, viral news As he shared photo of himself wearing the mask, it inspired others to post pictures of failed printed mask as well. (Source: @cameronmattis/ Twitter)

As masks have become the new normal, there have funky, custom-made and even luxury alternatives that have made headlines. There are now also personalised masks with the lower half of a person’s face printed on them, but one poorly made mask sparked a laugh riot on social media and had others share their own stories of hilarity.

The idea behind the printed face mask is to make the person wearing it identifiable despite the mask being on. But Twitter user @cameronmattis from New York shared a photo of what he received when he ordered one such mask.

“The good news is my custom facemask arrived, the bad news is that they printed my face 20% too large,” he wrote in a tweet that was widely shared.

He also roamed on the streets wearing the mask.

It turned out Mattis wasn’t the only one to face this problem. Others shared similar failures they had experienced with such masks. Many commenting on the thread said they wanted one for themselves to join in the fun.

