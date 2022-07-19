Man’s attempt to rob a jewellery store fails miserably. Watch video

July 19, 2022 4:00:08 pm
A man was caught on camera trying to break a glass case at a jewellery store in Wisconsin, US, with a brick and escaping after a woman inside the store spotted him.
The clip shared by ABC on Instagram shows the man entering the jewellery store and taking out the brick from his pocket. He is seen throwing the brick over the display case. However, the glass does not break and the man further tries fiercely, about ten times but in vain.
He runs out of the door immediately after a woman comes near him. Meanwhile, the woman is seen chasing him holding a stick in her hand. He gets into a car parked in front of the store and drives away.
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
Local police released the footage seeking help from people to identify the man. They were cited as saying by WFLA that the man tried to break into a glass case at a Kay Jewelers in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin while wielding a brick.
Many users ridiculed the man for his miserable failure. A user commented, “The amount of times he kept trying…” Another user commented, “He did allll that to run and he parked right in front? Lord . He did not think this through.”
In another incident earlier this year, two armed thieves, who were trying to escape, were run over by the robbery victim in Colombia. The duo looted a watch, two mobile phones, and a necklace. As they tried to flee on a bike, the robbery victim chased them in a car.
Subscriber Only Stories
However, one of them pointed a gun at the car driver, prompting the driver to hit their bike and throwing them to the ground. The video of the incident went viral on social media in June.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Dhankhar-Alva battle and Revdi culture war to Hamid Ansari row
Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle EastPremium
Latest News
SKM rejects MSP panel: ‘All pro-govt members, Punjab ignored’
Sushmita Sen strikes a powerful pose in white kaftan as she enjoys her time in Maldives
Tamil Nadu taking all precautions against monkeypox: Health minister Ma Subramanian
Railways removes service charges for food, drinks; tags it on to prices of meals
Mumbai: CBI director Subodh Jaiswal seeks dismissal of PIL by former ACP challenging his appointment
Hate speech case: SC says no coercive action against Nupur Sharma, fixes her plea for further hearing on Aug 10
UPSC Ethics Simplified: Indian Police and Ethics
Ahmedabad Crime Branch detains filmmaker Avinash Das from Mumbai
Never wanted Nupur Sharma to visit every court for relief: SC on Prophet remarks row
ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2022 Date and Time announced; check schedule here
Elections don’t frighten me, MPs’ trust will help build united India: V-P nominee
Engine snags on two Go First flights, both planes grounded