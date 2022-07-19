Man’s attempt to rob a jewellery store fails miserably. Watch video

A man was caught on camera trying to break a glass case at a jewellery store in Wisconsin, US, with a brick and escaping after a woman inside the store spotted him.

The clip shared by ABC on Instagram shows the man entering the jewellery store and taking out the brick from his pocket. He is seen throwing the brick over the display case. However, the glass does not break and the man further tries fiercely, about ten times but in vain.

He runs out of the door immediately after a woman comes near him. Meanwhile, the woman is seen chasing him holding a stick in her hand. He gets into a car parked in front of the store and drives away.

Watch the video here:

A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)

Local police released the footage seeking help from people to identify the man. They were cited as saying by WFLA that the man tried to break into a glass case at a Kay Jewelers in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin while wielding a brick.

Many users ridiculed the man for his miserable failure. A user commented, “The amount of times he kept trying…” Another user commented, “He did allll that to run and he parked right in front? Lord . He did not think this through.”

In another incident earlier this year, two armed thieves, who were trying to escape, were run over by the robbery victim in Colombia. The duo looted a watch, two mobile phones, and a necklace. As they tried to flee on a bike, the robbery victim chased them in a car.

However, one of them pointed a gun at the car driver, prompting the driver to hit their bike and throwing them to the ground. The video of the incident went viral on social media in June.