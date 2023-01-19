scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Mannequins with covered faces reveal ‘how much worse life is going to become for Afghan women’

Photos shared on Twitter show the grim reality as mannequins dressed in trendy gowns stand with the whole of their faces covered by masks.

Mannequins with their faces covered in AfghanistanMannequins in Afghanistan have reportedly been ordered to have their faces covered.
After seizing power in Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban have imposed draconian laws on the citizens of the war-ravaged nation and barred women from attending university and high school. It is now being reported that they have even ordered textile shops to cover the faces of mannequins depicting women’s clothing.

Also Read |Afghan woman uses graffiti to voice her protest against Taliban diktat of ban on women’s education

Photos shared on Twitter show the grim reality as mannequins dressed in trendy gowns stand with the whole of their faces covered by masks. A woman named Sara Wahedi shared the photos and wrote, “The Taliban’s hatred of women extends beyond the living. It is now mandatory for store owners to cover the faces of mannequins. These dystopian images are a sign of how much worse life is going to become for Afghan women if the world doesn’t stand with them.”

A man named Faisal Azizi replied that he owned a store and that almost all his employees were women in the 18-50 age group. Sharing images of mannequins wearing traditional dresses with their faces covered, he wrote that they were working in unfavourable and stressful conditions.

“But the bare arms and necks are OK, are they? How incongruous!” a user asked. Replying to him, Wahedi said, “Shopkeepers pleaded to the Taliban to let them display products, otherwise it would destroy their businesses (shopkeepers are all men, by the way). This was the Taliban’s solution for appeasing the businesses, but to hide the mannequin’s faces.”

“The best message for Afghanis is to leave any way they can. There is sadly no help coming,” wrote another. “The men in the country need to stand up to the Taliban instead of relying on other countries to do everything,” posted another netizen.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 16:17 IST
