ManhattanAttack: Condolences pour in from across the world on Twitter

After Manhattan terror attack, Twitter users from across the world took to the Internet to extend their support and love.(Source: File Photo) After Manhattan terror attack, Twitter users from across the world took to the Internet to extend their support and love.(Source: File Photo)

In what is being called the worst attack in New York since the horrifying 9/11, a pick-up truck drove down a busy road near the World Trade Center at Lower Manhattan in New York City, killing at least eight people and injuring 11. A quick look through the Internet will show how hashtags like #ManhattanAttack, #PrayforNYC, #NYCStrong is trending, a reflection of how it is not just New York but people across the world have been deeply affected by the attack. Investigators identified the suspect as Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old from Uzbekistan who hails from Central Asia but was living in NYC since 2010. While New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called it “a cowardly act of terror” and the United States President Donald Trump tweeted out his condolences for the victims and the kin of the affected, this is how other Twitter users from across the world took to the Internet to extend their support and love.

My thoughts,prayers to the victims & families of the #Manhattan attack

Stay strong and safe our beloved city New York

Terror will NEVER win pic.twitter.com/rZA3iRFKgh — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) October 31, 2017

Strongly condemn #NYC #ManhattanAttack. My prayers are with the victims & their families. Let‘s all join hands to defeat forces of violence. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 1, 2017

This is truly sad. I’m praying for peace. We all need to learn how to love one another and treat each other with kindness. #prayfornyc — spreadpositivity (@cherrycoladolan) October 31, 2017

My prayers go out to all New Yorkers and the families affected. So sad this tragedy has happened today in NYC! #NYCshooting #PrayForNYC pic.twitter.com/L71R266rzI — Yours truly 🇪🇨 (@ItsTorono) October 31, 2017

We feel very sorry for what happened! #PrayForNYC pic.twitter.com/JLLNQpDZ9H — New York City (@NewYorkk_City) November 1, 2017

We need more love in the world ❤️ #PrayForNYC — ➗ (@WriterIntuition) October 31, 2017

Our hearts, prayers and thoughts are with every person from the beautiful New York City #PrayForNYC pic.twitter.com/hERpGuUC23 — Wanderlust (@WanderGoals) October 31, 2017

We mourn the ones who we lost today, and we go on to make sure this doesn’t happen again. Don’t give the perpetrator attention #nycstrong pic.twitter.com/goudVZmta4 — Zach Berman (@realberman) October 31, 2017

#NYCStrong every day. It’s the only way we know how to be. Love our city and its people. ❤️ — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) October 31, 2017

Cabs-service provider Uber confirmed that Saipov was working as a driver with them. In a statement, the service revelaed that the suspect had passed the background check test after which he was actively working as a driver with Uber for more than six months. Uber has since then banned Saipov from the app. A family friend of the suspect said he used to live in Ohio and was a commercial truck driver, while authorities had said that Saipov might have been staying in New Jersey and has a Florida driver’s license. He was arrested by the police after getting shot by the officials in the abdomen.

