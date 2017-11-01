ManhattanAttack: Condolences pour in from across the world on Twitter

Follow Us:
A quick look through the Internet will show how hashtags like #ManhattanAttack, #PrayforNYC, #NYCStrong is trending, a reflection of how it is not just New York but people across the world who have been deeply affected by the attack

After Manhattan terror attack, Twitter users from across the world took to the Internet to extend their support and love.
In what is being called the worst attack in New York since the horrifying 9/11, a pick-up truck drove down a busy road near the World Trade Center at Lower Manhattan in New York City, killing at least eight people and injuring 11. A quick look through the Internet will show how hashtags like #ManhattanAttack, #PrayforNYC, #NYCStrong is trending, a reflection of how it is not just New York but people across the world have been deeply affected by the attack. Investigators identified the suspect as Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old from Uzbekistan who hails from Central Asia but was living in NYC since 2010. While New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called it “a cowardly act of terror” and the United States President Donald Trump tweeted out his condolences for the victims and the kin of the affected, this is how other Twitter users from across the world took to the Internet to extend their support and love.

Cabs-service provider Uber confirmed that Saipov was working as a driver with them. In a statement, the service revelaed that the suspect had passed the background check test after which he was actively working as a driver with Uber for more than six months. Uber has since then banned Saipov from the app. A family friend of the suspect said he used to live in Ohio and was a commercial truck driver, while authorities had said that Saipov might have been staying in New Jersey and has a Florida driver’s license. He was arrested by the police after getting shot by the officials in the abdomen.

