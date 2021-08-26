Mandy Patinkin bonds with grieving fan, confirms touching story behind iconic ‘Princess Bride’ scene

Losing a parent is a shattering experience and the pain doesn’t fade away with time. However, it helps if bereaved persons find others who can understand them. Something similar happened to one grieving woman who formed a connection with noted actor Mandy Patinkin who said his performance in an iconic scene from The Princess Bride stemmed from his personal experience.

Patinkin’s Spanish swordsman character from the Rob Reiner’s 1987 classic has always etched a special place in the hearts of the fan. Taking to TikTok, user Amanda Webb (@alaska_webb) posted a video and shared how much the movie meant to her father, who died of cancer in March. “Princess Bride was always one of his favorite movies,” she said while crying, “and it’s always been one of my favorite movies, and Inigo Montoya was his favorite character from the film.”

She continued saying she heard “a rumour” that the line Iñigo Montoya (Patinkin) said during his film’s climax while fighting with Count Rugen (Christopher Guest), “I want my father back, you son of a b****”, was delivered while Patinkin was thinking of his own father.

Patinkin responded to the video Tuesday, confirming that it is, after thousands of people tagged him on the video, and eventually one of his children showed him. He then reached out to the woman along with his wife, Kathryn Grody.

“First of all, your dad is taking care of you. Secondly, it is true, 100 percent true,” he said. “I went outside in this castle and walked around… and I kept talking to my dad, and I said ‘Dad, I’m going to get this guy.” The actor also revealed that his father’s passing was the reason why he took the role in the first place.

The interaction made even Patinkin emotional. He too teared up, however, comforted the woman and reassured her. “I went and I played that scene with Chris, and then I went back out there and I talked to my dad. So you can talk to your dad any time you want, anywhere you want.”

“The loss of them has been a huge part of our lives and a huge part of what forged our bond together. We are so sorry for your loss, so moved that this movie meant something to you and your dad and so glad you asked this question….” he wrote in a following tweet.

Patinkin also added that she finds a way to keep the memory of her father alive and referred her to a group as his wife suggest to move forward through the pain. He referred The Dinner Party, an online resource described as “a platform for grieving 20- and 30-somethings to find peer community and build lasting relationships.”

He hoped that like Webb, others dealing with loss too can find “the comforts and the tools that might work and help”.

He continued to comfort the woman and quoted a line from the book written by Oscar Hammerstein for the musical, Carousel, which goes: “As long as there’s one person on Earth who remembers you, it isn’t over.” He also asked the woman to share her father’s name with him and he will add him in his prayers, while thanking her for sharing the emotional experience with him.

The poignant moment not only moved Patinkin and Webb but the Twitter thread got others to come forward and share stories about their loss.

