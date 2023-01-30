scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez leaves two kids in tears with his heartwarming gesture. Watch

As the clip took the internet by storm, Lisandro Martinez showered love for the post.

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez signs fan's autographThe way in which the Argentine defender delighted his little fans won praise online.

Manchester United’s Argentine player Lisandro Martinez has won hearts online with his sweet gesture. Awaiting him reportedly after United’s 3-1 victory over Reading in the FA cup on Saturday, two kids stood on the road and Martinez halted his car, signed their United jersey and left them brimming with tears.

The heartwarming moment was captured in a video that is doing the rounds on social media and has racked up more than 4.2 million views on Twitter. The clip shared by Twitter user Paul Barratt shows the young girl and boy eagerly waiting for him on the road. Martinez takes a turn with his car and halts on seeing them.

The kids handover the jersey and Martinez gives his autograph without hesitation. The kids are seen overwhelmed with joy and fighting back tears. The clip also shows Martinez posing for a photograph with the children.

Watch the video here:

”This is why players should never forget who pays their wages and how much football means to the fans!!! #MUFC,” read the caption of the clip shared on Sunday. The way in which the Argentine defender delighted his little fans won praise online.

As the clip took the internet by storm, Martinez showered love for the post. Barratt replied saying “Thank you so much my children will remember that moment for the rest of their lives!!!! #mufc.” A user commented, “Ahh man .. this is too beautiful.”

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 15:38 IST
