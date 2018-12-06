Toggle Menu
Manchester United tried the ‘not a cell phone is sight’ meme, but it went very wrong

Fans were quick to zoom in on a photo Manchester United tweeted to point out the team's claim wasn't very accurate.

The social media team shared a photo of Jesse Lingard celebrating his goal with a caption, “not a cellphone in sight, just people living in the moment”.

It’s often said that the presence of cell phone cameras have hindered people from living in the moment, and it led to the birth of the ‘not a cell phone in sight’ meme. Manchester United shared a photo in a bid to join the bandwagon, but it just made them the butt of jokes on Twitter.

A struggling United managed to hold on with a 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Wednesday, and the team’s Twitter handle shared a photo of Jesse Lingard celebrating his goal (and the team’s second) with a caption, “not a cellphone in sight, just people living in the moment”.

However, ever-vigilant and hawk-eyed Twitterati spotted not one, but multiple mobile phones, in the photo.

Here’s the tweet by Manchester United:

As soon as the tweet went out, people spotted at least three cell phones in the photo, and left others laughing on the micro-blogging site.

Manchester United came back twice from behind to secure a 2-2 against Arsenal at Old Trafford. Eighteen points behind leaders Manchester City, United are four points closer to the bottom than top, and, after 15 league games, they have a negative goal difference.

