Clueless couple pose with Manchester United stars, ask son who they are

An Australian e-sports commentator Nate Patrick was left shocked when his parents shared a picture of them posing alongside Manchester United football club players Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic but were clueless who they were. Taking to social media, Patrick shared the story calling the incident, “Unbelievable… Yet true.”

Though Patrick is a football fan, his family is clearly not so much, which is why he was left dazed when parents shared a picture on the family group and asked, “Nathan, you wouldn’t happen to know who this is?” Read the complete thread here:

You guys… I can’t believe this. It’s… unbelievable. Yet somehow true. Thread: — Nate Patrick (@N8NathanPatrick) January 20, 2019

I’ve always loved sport. Ever since I can remember, I’ve played it, watched it – it’s always been a main part of my life. — Nate Patrick (@N8NathanPatrick) January 20, 2019

My family though just has no interest. Zero. My Nanna liked the Tennis (God rest her soul) but I never had anyone to watch it with at home, couldn’t talk about it. *violins play* — Nate Patrick (@N8NathanPatrick) January 20, 2019

Present Day – Football is my #1. It’s beautiful, simple yet complicated, and played all over the globe. All. Over. The. Globe. 3.572 billion people watched the 2018 World Cup, where France defeated Croatia in a thrilling Final. — Nate Patrick (@N8NathanPatrick) January 20, 2019

My family? Still no interest. My sister and her beautiful family do their thing, my brother is some type of genius, and my parents are in England for a bit where my Dad is working on a big project. — Nate Patrick (@N8NathanPatrick) January 20, 2019

Then, this morning, I wake up to a few messages. They’re from Mum and Dad. — Nate Patrick (@N8NathanPatrick) January 20, 2019

Sharing how the conversation between his parents and the players started, Patrick wrote, “They were on a train, and a group of people were behind them, playing Uno. Mum and Dad turned around a few times, as apparently they were making a little bit of noise. Yes my parents get disturbed by an exciting card game, now you can see I don’t think they’d cope with Wembley.”

They were on a train, and a group of people were behind them, playing Uno. Mum and Dad turned around a few times, as apparently they were making a little bit of noise. Yes my parents get disturbed by an exciting card game, now you can see I don’t think they’d cope with Wembley. — Nate Patrick (@N8NathanPatrick) January 20, 2019

These lads knew they were making a bit of noise, so they come up to Mum and Dad, and apologise, and ask if they'd like a photo. Dad is like, oh, that's nice, and gives one of the gentleman his phone for this stranger to take a photo of Mum and Dad on this train from Manchester. — Nate Patrick (@N8NathanPatrick) January 20, 2019

Having read through all of these messages, my Dad sends through the photo, and asks “Nathan, you wouldn’t happen to know who this is?”. — Nate Patrick (@N8NathanPatrick) January 20, 2019

IT'S PAUL BLOODY POGBA pic.twitter.com/UhFm0qZBiN — Nate Patrick (@N8NathanPatrick) January 20, 2019

The thread concluded with Patrick expressing how the incident has left him angry, hurt and confused along with screenshots of the conversation he had with his parents following the unexpected meeting.