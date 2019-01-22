Clueless couple pose with Manchester United stars, ask son who they are

Toggle Menu
Though Patrick is a football fan and enthusiast, his family not so much, which is why he was left even more dazed when parents shared a picture of himself with Manchester United player Paul Pogba and asked, "Nathan, you wouldn't happen to know who this is?"

An Australian e-sports commentator Nate Patrick was left shocked when his parents shared a picture of them posing alongside Manchester United football club players Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic but were clueless who they were. Taking to social media, Patrick shared the story calling the incident, “Unbelievable… Yet true.”

Sharing how the conversation between his parents and the players started, Patrick wrote, “They were on a train, and a group of people were behind them, playing Uno. Mum and Dad turned around a few times, as apparently they were making a little bit of noise. Yes my parents get disturbed by an exciting card game, now you can see I don’t think they’d cope with Wembley.”

The thread concluded with Patrick expressing how the incident has left him angry, hurt and confused along with screenshots of the conversation he had with his parents following the unexpected meeting.

