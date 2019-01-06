‘You’re in my spot’, say fans as Manchester United manager moves player from seat

While football club Manchester United continued their winning streak by defeating Reading in the third round of the FA Cup, a hilarious moment between Manchester United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær and player Alexis Sanchez caught netizens attention.
During the intense game between the two clubs, Sanchez suffered an injury and was replaced by Marcus Rashford. On reaching the dugout, the football player ended up sitting next to assistant coach Mike Phelan without realising that the seat belonged to Solskjær. However, when Solskjær returned from the touchline, he subtly moved Sanchez from his seat. The moment was shared by the official handle of the football club after which it went viral on social media.
😅 @Alexis_Sanchez #MUFC pic.twitter.com/bAH5rD6J8N
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 5, 2019
The incident left fans ROFL-ing with many comparing the caretaker manager to Sheldon Lee Cooper, the popular fictional character in the television series The Big Bang Theory played by actor Jim Parsons. Here are some of the funny reactions to the viral clip:
Ole be like pic.twitter.com/7Yb18gYdbv
— Jwalin Bhatt (@JwalinUnited) January 5, 2019
“Keeping the seat warm for you boss” 😂😂 well done @Alexis_Sanchez @ManUtd https://t.co/Wo3O5KrqCU
— Christian Murray (@christian191072) January 6, 2019
*Sheldon Cooper voice*
That’s my spot 😂 https://t.co/pZFoQC0rrt
— Leonard Nkubito (@nku6170) January 6, 2019
“You’re in my spot” https://t.co/2vadfMv9OZ
— Ashish Kaisare (@ashishkaisare) January 6, 2019
— Penguin ❄ (@shereenosama) January 5, 2019
Sanchez on the wrong chair hahahahaha https://t.co/DueVGjSPTh
— Robert Chalochiwawa (@chalochiwawa) January 6, 2019
— Eirik Tollisen (@skjermskudd) January 5, 2019
Ole Showing who’s the boss
— rizwan zulfiqar (@rizwan877) January 5, 2019
This is hilarious 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/pR1rFleKs6
— dinesh_46 (@dineshvalla) January 6, 2019
😂*Sheldon Lee Cooper triggered*😂 pic.twitter.com/ZqHDBhODdd
— Siddhant Jain (@Siddhantjain99) January 5, 2019
— Huw J (@Mr_Wobble_Head) January 5, 2019
The look on Sanchez face😂😂😂 https://t.co/TtQ2QEuAdv
— George Shaliman (@GeorgeShaliman) January 6, 2019