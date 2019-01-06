‘You’re in my spot’, say fans as Manchester United manager moves player from seat

While football club Manchester United continued their winning streak by defeating Reading in the third round of the FA Cup, a hilarious moment between Manchester United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær and player Alexis Sanchez caught netizens attention.

During the intense game between the two clubs, Sanchez suffered an injury and was replaced by Marcus Rashford. On reaching the dugout, the football player ended up sitting next to assistant coach Mike Phelan without realising that the seat belonged to Solskjær. However, when Solskjær returned from the touchline, he subtly moved Sanchez from his seat. The moment was shared by the official handle of the football club after which it went viral on social media.

The incident left fans ROFL-ing with many comparing the caretaker manager to Sheldon Lee Cooper, the popular fictional character in the television series The Big Bang Theory played by actor Jim Parsons. Here are some of the funny reactions to the viral clip:

Ole be like pic.twitter.com/7Yb18gYdbv — Jwalin Bhatt (@JwalinUnited) January 5, 2019

*Sheldon Cooper voice* That’s my spot 😂 https://t.co/pZFoQC0rrt — Leonard Nkubito (@nku6170) January 6, 2019

Sanchez on the wrong chair hahahahaha https://t.co/DueVGjSPTh — Robert Chalochiwawa (@chalochiwawa) January 6, 2019

Ole Showing who’s the boss — rizwan zulfiqar (@rizwan877) January 5, 2019