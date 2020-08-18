‘That’s dedication’: Man wraps neighbour’s car in black film for blocking his driveway

The photos of the car wrapped up totally in plastic film left people laughing out loud online. (Source: Tobe Bailey/ Facebook)

It’s not unusual to get into a tiff with one’s neighbour over parking issues, however, the way one British man dealt with it has started a laugh riot online.

Tobe Bailey, a resident of Kent in the UK, was frustrated with his neighbour for having his driveway blocked by her cars. After finding his neighbour had blocked his step daughter’s space as well, Bailey drew up an elaborate plan and decided to wrap the vehicle using rolls of black plastic film.

Using six rolls bought for just £20, Bailey showed off his handyman skills and meticulously wrapped the whole car — a blue-coloured Vauxhall Corsa.

The man shared the photos on social media to show his master wrapping skills. (Source: Tobe Bailey/ Facebook)

The pictures left many chuckling, with netizens asking if he had sent out a warning before doing so. Talking to Metro, UK, the 49-year-old man said that they “get some i**** blocking us in” at least two or three times a week. “I live in a street with 26 houses and 24 parking spaces. Me and the Mrs spent about £2,000 putting a dropped curb in last year and clear signs telling people not to park there but people still do all the time,” he said.

In case you’re wondering, the prank did work. According to him, once the car was all wrapped up, the owner, a young woman, did take notice. The young girl ‘was very apologetic and said will never do it again’, Bailey told the news website. He had initially assumed it was one of his neighbours, an “angry Russian dude” and said he felt “cheated” on finding it was someone else.

However, he asserted that he didn’t mean any harm or had the intention to damage the vehicle and “merely wanted to get his point across with some humour”.

Here’s how netizens reacted to his idea.

