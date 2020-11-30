scorecardresearch
Watch: Man attacks Puerto Rico airport official after being told to wear mask

"It's gonna be all on social media," the man identified as Adrien William yelled as the officers handcuffed him. The man was reportedly drunk.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 30, 2020 3:01:12 pm
Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico maskless man viral video, P.R. National Guard soldier, man without mask viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe man also refused to fill out mandatory travel declaration forms, Begnaud added.

At a time when wearing a mask is the underlying principle of all precautions against Covid-19, there has been a pushback against the simple face covering in many places. In such an incident, which has now gone viral on social media, a man was arrested after he attacked a Puerto Rico National Guard soldier who told him to wear a mask.

Several videos of the bizarre incident were shared by journalist David Begnaud. “A man who arrived in Puerto Rico on a flight from the U.S., yesterday, attacked a P.R. National Guard soldier who twice told him to put on a mask at the baggage claim in San Juan,” he tweeted. The man also refused to fill out mandatory travel declaration forms, Begnaud added.

Watch the video here:

“It’s gonna be all on social media,” the man identified as Adrien William yelled as the officers handcuffed him. The man was reportedly drunk.

According to the Puerto Rico Covid-19 travel guidelines, all travellers are required to fill a Travel Declaration Form, supply proof of negative molecular tests (nasal or throat swabs) from 72 hours prior, practice social distancing and wear face coverings in public areas.

Here is how netizens reacted:

