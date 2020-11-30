Watch: Man attacks Puerto Rico airport official after being told to wear mask

The man also refused to fill out mandatory travel declaration forms, Begnaud added.

At a time when wearing a mask is the underlying principle of all precautions against Covid-19, there has been a pushback against the simple face covering in many places. In such an incident, which has now gone viral on social media, a man was arrested after he attacked a Puerto Rico National Guard soldier who told him to wear a mask.

Several videos of the bizarre incident were shared by journalist David Begnaud. “A man who arrived in Puerto Rico on a flight from the U.S., yesterday, attacked a P.R. National Guard soldier who twice told him to put on a mask at the baggage claim in San Juan,” he tweeted. The man also refused to fill out mandatory travel declaration forms, Begnaud added.

A man who arrived in Puerto Rico on a flight from the U.S., yesterday, attacked a P.R. National Guard soldier who twice told him to put on a mask at the baggage claim in San Juan, according to @PRNationalGuard. The man also refused to fill out mandatory travel declaration forms. pic.twitter.com/CqmMpv3LhY — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) November 29, 2020

“It’s gonna be all on social media,” the man identified as Adrien William yelled as the officers handcuffed him. The man was reportedly drunk.

If you’re going to Puerto Rico, respect the Governors executive order which mandates that you wear a mask…& fill out the travel declaration which you can find here. https://t.co/tZ6t4ZnIma pic.twitter.com/m7WsezKcXo — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) November 29, 2020

According to the Puerto Rico Covid-19 travel guidelines, all travellers are required to fill a Travel Declaration Form, supply proof of negative molecular tests (nasal or throat swabs) from 72 hours prior, practice social distancing and wear face coverings in public areas.

Why do people make so much drama about putting on a mask? — Dana Hudson (@petesfeet1968) November 29, 2020

Any guesses who this guy voted for? — Professor_Childermass (@PChildermass) November 29, 2020

I’m betting he falls in the “any attention is good attention” camp. — Kat Herine (@h2o2kat_kat) November 29, 2020

How hard is it to keep your damn mask on. — 𝗠𝗲𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘆❥ (@Melanyylazo) November 29, 2020

They are saying he could get fined $50K — Ismael Martínez (@ismapics) November 29, 2020

