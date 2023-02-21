scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
‘Absolutely gross’: Man with the world’s longest tongue paints with his tongue, netizens react

Nick Stoeberl’s tongue measures 3.97 inch (10.1 centimetre) while the average length of a man's tongue is 3.3 inch (8.5 centimeter).

Man with world's longest tongue paints with his tongue

Nick Stoeberl from California in the US holds the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest tongue. However, the man has left netizens disgusted as he used his 3.97 inch long tongue to paint during a television show, This Morning.

On Monday, Stoeberl drew portraits of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, hosts of the show on a canvas using his tongue. This Morning is a popular chatshow telecasted on the ITV network from Monday to Friday.

Netizens could not watch Stoeberl’s deeds till the end and many felt disgusted. Responding to a GIF posted by The Morning on Twitter, a user commented, “This gave me the heave when I was eating my lunch…couldn’t end up watching it!” Another user wrote, “Absolutely gross.”

Storberl bagged the GWR in 2014. In conversation with the GWR, Stoeberl explained how he paints using his tongue and said, “I wrap my tongue in cling wrap, dip that in acrylic paint and apply that to a canvas. I know it’s rather long and I can do that so why not express myself through that medium?”. He also said that he can lick his nose and his elbows with his tongue.

ALSO READ |The world’s tallest woman now holds three more world records

According to the comedian, there are two negatives of having an extra long tongue: first, he is always at the risk of “choking on his tongue while sleeping” and second, he has “to spend longer brushing the tongue in the morning.”

Previously the record for having the world’s longest tongue was held by UK’s Stephen Taylor who has 3.85 inch (9.8 centimeter) long tongue.

Typically, the average length of a human tongue is 3.3 inch (8.5 centimeter) for men and 3.1 inch (7.9 centimeter) for women, as per a study by the University of Edinburgh. However, Stoeberl’s tongue surpassed these measurements with 3.97 inch (10.1 centimeter) length.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 13:46 IST
