Man with Down syndrome fulfils wish of taking nephew for a ride. Watch video here

In a heartening gesture, a man with Down syndrome fulfilled his wish of driving around his nephew. The man had seen other adults driving his nephew and wanted to do the same.

The man’s brother shared the video, saying he had harboured the dream of being able to drive his nephew around. However, since he will probably never drive a car, he took him for a ride on a lawnmower outside their house. He looked proud as he took his nephew along for the ride on his lap.

“Uncle with Down syndrome is finally able to drive his nephew around,” says the caption of the video shared by the Twitter page Good News Movement.

Watch the video below:

Uncle with Down syndrome is finally able to drive his nephew around. (🎥:erinadvocates) pic.twitter.com/AbV3OuDnb0 — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMVT) January 23, 2023

Shared Monday, the clip has received more than 15,000 views so far. “The Internet (and @Twitter in particular) needs more accounts posting this kind of stuff,” commented a user. “Awesome uncle,” said another. “Precious,” wrote a third.

In September last year, a clip, which showed a little girl with Down syndrome being high-fived by a group of seniors at school, went viral. Netizens praised the gesture of the boys and said “they are being raised right”.