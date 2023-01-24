scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

Man with Down syndrome fulfils wish of taking nephew for a ride. Watch video here

The man’s brother shared the video and wrote how he harboured the dream of being able to drive his nephew around.

Man with Down syndrome fulfils wish of taking nephew for a rideThe man looked proud as he took his nephew along for the ride on his lap.
Listen to this article
Man with Down syndrome fulfils wish of taking nephew for a ride. Watch video here
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In a heartening gesture, a man with Down syndrome fulfilled his wish of driving around his nephew. The man had seen other adults driving his nephew and wanted to do the same.

The man’s brother shared the video, saying he had harboured the dream of being able to drive his nephew around. However, since he will probably never drive a car, he took him for a ride on a lawnmower outside their house. He looked proud as he took his nephew along for the ride on his lap.

Also Read |Girl with down syndrome gets bullied, country’s president walks her to school

“Uncle with Down syndrome is finally able to drive his nephew around,” says the caption of the video shared by the Twitter page Good News Movement.

Watch the video below:

Shared Monday, the clip has received more than 15,000 views so far. “The Internet (and @Twitter in particular) needs more accounts posting this kind of stuff,” commented a user. “Awesome uncle,” said another. “Precious,” wrote a third.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Made in Chanpatia: Migrants now entrepreneurs at Start-up Zone
Made in Chanpatia: Migrants now entrepreneurs at Start-up Zone
Express Investigation – Part 2 | Suspect PM Awaas lists in West Bengal: A...
Express Investigation – Part 2 | Suspect PM Awaas lists in West Bengal: A...
Understanding Kerala’s man-elephant conflict
Understanding Kerala’s man-elephant conflict

In September last year, a clip, which showed a little girl with Down syndrome being high-fived by a group of seniors at school, went viral. Netizens praised the gesture of the boys and said “they are being raised right”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-01-2023 at 10:25 IST
Next Story

Ben Shelton Masters a Tricky Fifth Set at the Australian Open. Holger Rune Does Not

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close