Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
‘This is Awesome!’: Man with cerebral palsy earns stripe in martial arts, netizens moved

The viral clip shows differently-abled Alex Mercado getting overwhelmed with joy as his trainer gives him the belt in martial arts Brazilian Jiu-jitsu. The trainer, Matthew Sangiorge, is seen lauding Mercado in front of his karate students.

The clip doing the rounds on the internet shows his trainer giving him the belt and Mercado getting overwhelmed with joy.
'This is Awesome!': Man with cerebral palsy earns stripe in martial arts, netizens moved
Fighting spirit has always kept Alex Mercado moving forward. Defying the odds, the differently-abled man earned a stripe on his belt in Brazilian martial arts Jiu-jitsu. The reaction of Mercado, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, a lifelong condition impacting movement, and the ability to maintain balance and posture, has melted hearts online.

The clip doing the rounds on the internet shows his trainer giving him the belt and Mercado getting overwhelmed with joy. The trainer, Matthew Sangiorge, is seen lauding Mercado in front of his karate students. He says, “Me and Mr Alex we do lessons every Friday. Buddy, I am super duper proud of you, okay?”

ALSO READ |Athlete with cerebral palsy deadlifts 200 pounds; he is now Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘new hero’

Mercado, who is seen smiling gleefully, says he did not cry. The trainer adds, “I know you didn’t cry…I am so proud of you buddy, all the hard work you do, you deserve it.” While students gathered around applaud him, Mercado is seen getting excited with joy and the trainer gives him a warm hug.

 

Sangiorge shared the clip on Instagram and wrote, “This is why we do what we do.” A user commented, “Incredible Matt! Thank you for teaching Alex and loving him so much! You both make an incredible team! We appreciate you more than you know! Much love to you.” Another user wrote, “Seeing his joy was beautiful!” A third user wrote, “This is awesome, man!”

Sangiorge told WTOC that a lot of groundwork was done to keep him moving. “Alex really shows you that you have no excuse. If Alex can come in here with a smile on his face every day, bust his butt harder than any other student, you really don’t have an excuse. It makes your problems not that bad,” he was quoted as saying by WTOC.

“I’m telling you this man right here has changed my life. I’m saying how can you have a bad day when he comes in. I’m telling you I’m very appreciative. Friends forever,” Sangiorge said.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 14:39 IST
